Jeremie Frimpong responds after Liverpool fan suggests moving to Anfield with his friend Florian Wirtz must have been a 'top-tier' feeling

Liverpool's new right-back Jeremie Frimpong has responded after a fan suggested that moving to Anfield with Florian Wirtz would have been a nice feeling. The Dutchman reacted to the fan's comment with an 'eye-open' emoji.
Anfield Sector, on X, posted a picture of the two former Bayer Leverkusen stars together on holiday.
Replying to the post, a fan commented (via Rousing The Kop):
“Moving clubs with your mate must be a top tier feeling,”
Frimpong responded to the fan's comment on June 20:
"👀."
Here’s an embed of Frimpong's response on X:
Among the duo, Frimpong was the first to move to Anfield. The Dutchman joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported €40 million transfer fee to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Meanwhile, Liverpool announced the signing of Wirtz from Leverkusen on June 20. The German star was signed for a record €125 million and is now the most expensive Premier League player.
Having sealed both deals, the pair of Frimpong and Wirtz are expected to leverage their familiarity to improve Liverpool's proficiency. They are also expected to go straight into Arne Slot's starting XI next season.
Frimpong is predicted to man the right-back position while Wirtz is tipped to feature in the attacking midfield region.
"He was teaching me a lot and making me speak in more English" - Florian Wirtz on Liverpool's Jeremie Frimpong
The Reds' marquee signing, Florian Wirtz, revealed that Jeremie Frimpong was coaching him to become fluent in English. He also added that his English had become better with Frimpong as his tutor.
In an interview, the German was asked if Frimpong was responsible for his English. He responded (via GOAL):
"Yes, he was my neighbour in the changing room, he sat directly next to me a,nd I had to speak English with him. After I finished my school, I didn't speak really good English but he was teaching me a lot and making me speak in more English and better English."
The duo could make their first appearance for the Reds in the preseason ahead of the busy 2025-26 calendar year.