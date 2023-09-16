Jermaine Jenas notices how Jurgen Klopp went ‘mad’ at Liverpool star after Wolves’ opening goal, explains possible reason 

Former player Jermaine Jenas noticed how Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lost his cool after Wolverhampton Wanderers opened the scoring in seven minutes at the Molineux in the Premier League on Saturday (September 16).

Diogo Jota was culpable for not tracking back after the Reds had lost possession. Pedro Neto made his way past three Liverpool players before setting up Hwang Hee-chan to break the deadlock.

Neto almost had another assist moments later, but his cross was turned over by Matheus Cunha with the goal gaping as the Reds exhaled a huge sigh of relief. The visitors, however, improved in the second half, with Cody Gakpo equaling the score in the 55th minute.

Sustained pressure from Klopp's side eventually paid off. Andy Robertson - playing his 200th Premier League game - put the Reds into the lead with five minutes to go. An own goal by Hugo Bueno in injury time sealed all three points for the visitors.

Following this, on TNT Sports, Jermaine Jenas noticed how Klopp was furious with Jota in the build-up to Wolves' opener (via TBR):

"Well, Jurgen Klopp is on the touchline, and, I think, he’s going mad at Diogo Jota, potentially for not tracking back."

With Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz being the other options for Klopp, Jota would do well to avoid defensive lapses, even though his primary responsibility is in the attacking third.

"The second-half performance was impressive" - Liverpool's Andy Robertson

Liverpool overcame a poor first half to register their fourth straight league win of the season. Following a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in their league opener, Jurgen Klopp and Co. momentarily moved to the top of the table.

After the thrilling win at the Molineux, left-back Andy Robertson admitted that the team were poor before the break and that they made too many mistakes, which almost cost them: He told BBC's Match of The Day:

"We were poor. Too many mistakes. It was a poor performance all round. We were well below our standard. We started afresh. I think the second half we came out with new confidence, played some easy quick passes. I think after the second half the result was about right."

About the turnaround in fortunes after the break, the 29-year-old added that the team got well-deserved three points:

"I think we changed a lot at half-time, not just personnel. We can come up with excuses for the first half, like the international break and people were travelling, but we made mistakes which we are not used to making. I thought the second-half performance was impressive, and we got what we deserved."

The Reds next take on Austrian side LASK in their UEFA Europa League Group E opener on Thursday (September 21). Union Saint-Gilloise of Belgium and Ligue 1 side Toulouse are the other teams in the group.