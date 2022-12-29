"Jesse wasn't good enough to play for Manchester United" - Lingard told to apologize after 'accusations' aimed at Red Devils

Nottingham Forest forward Jesse Lingard has been told by former Manchester United defender Paul Parker to apologize to the Red Devils following accusations he made over his departure.

Lingard left Old Trafford this past summer when his contract with United expired. He was a Red Devils player for 14 years, having risen through the youth ranks.

The English attacker voiced his displeasure with how he left the club, as he was not given the farewell he believed he deserved.

However, former Manchester United right-back Parker hit out at Lingard, who was given a warm reception in Forest's 3-0 defeat to Erik ten Hag's side on Tuesday, December 28.

Parker believes the 30-year-old should apologize to United for his prior comments after he was applauded by fans when substituted in Forest's defeat.

He told Bonus Bet Codes:

"Jesse Lingard wasn't disrespected at all at Man United, and for him to say that is totally wrong. He is a local boy, and now he is disrespecting the club instead of looking himself in the mirror."

Lingard was prevented from playing in the final home game of his United career at Old Trafford by then-interim manager Ralf Rangnick in a 3-0 win over Brentford in May.

He made 232 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 35 goals and providing 21 assists.

Despite this, Parker claims that Lingard wasn't good enough to play for Manchester United and that he should reflect on this:

"Jesse wasn't good enough to play for Man United, and he needs to acknowledge that instead of coming up with accusations about the club."

The English forward went to the newspapers to air his aggrievances with his departure.

Parker concluded by insisting that the attacker should apologize for doing so:

"One day, he will hopefully be mature enough to see that he disrespected the club by putting this in the newspaper and then should apologise to the club and the fans."

Lingard won the FA Cup, the Europa League, and the Carabao Cup during his time at Old Trafford.

However, the Englishman's best career period came on loan at West Ham United in 2020, when he scored nine goals and provided five assists in 16 games.

He has featured 16 times for Forest, scoring two goals and contributing as many assists.

Manchester United's Victor Lindelof praises teammate Lisandro Martinez

Lindelof have been impressed by Martinez (above).

Martinez has returned to Manchester United after lifting the FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

The former Ajax centre-back made five appearances in Qatar, helping Lionel Scaloni's side lift the World Cup trophy.

He returns to the Red Devils having quickly become a fan favorite since arriving from the Johan Cruyff Arena this past summer.

Martinez has made 21 appearances across competitions, helping the side keep nine clean sheets.

The Argentine is nicknamed 'the Butcher,' and has consistently shown his tenaciousness and hunger at the back for Ten Hag's side.

His teammate Lindelof has lauded two traits that the 24-year-old possesses (via Manchester Evening News):

"Since he's arrived at the club, I think he's been fantastic and his energy and passion for the game is really, really great and I think it's important for us as a team."

