Jesse Lingard drops Instagram hint on potential transfer amidst talk of Manchester United exit

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard has dropped a not-so-subtle transfer hint about a potential permanent return to David Moyes’ West Ham United.

Lingard has been at Manchester United since the age of seven. He progressed through the youth squads and was initially sent out on loan to Leicester City alongside Michael Keane in November 2012.

It took Lingard three more loan spells to finally break into the starting lineup for United in a competitive game, which happened in August 2014. He racked up 133 appearances until the 2019-20 season. But a sustained torrid run of form that lasted two seasons resulted in Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deciding to send him out on loan to West Ham United.

Jesse Lingard suddenly found his mojo with the Hammers and scored nine goals in 16 appearances. His goal-scoring return was accompanied by four assists and some commanding all-round displays.

Manchester United fans were left teary-eyed after Lingard went on a solo run and scored against Wolves, something most had forgotten he was still capable of. Regardless, the Red Devils might have to get used to watching Jesse Lingard play for the Hammers permanently if the following Instagram story is anything to go by:

During a press conference ahead of Manchester United’s match against Watford, Solskjaer claimed that he was happy with Lingard’s efforts during training.

"Jesse is training really hard, really well and he's ready and available for me, disappointed he's not playing more. In regards to contract situations and talks, I've not been in them very closely. For me, Jesse is still a big part of this squad and important and he gives quality to the group every day."

Jesse Lingard has been an unused substitute in recent games and last played for Manchester United in their 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur. It is also the only clean sheet the Red Devils have managed in their last 14 matches and their only victory in their last six matches across all competitions.

With embarrassments against Manchester City and Liverpool very fresh in fans’ memory, Solskjaer knows his time in the hotseat is fast running out. In such a scenario, Jesse Lingard can hardly be faulted for finally losing patience and wanting to move on.

Lingard will be looking to safeguard his place in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad and is certainly ill-equipped to do so at Manchester United.

