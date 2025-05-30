Jesse Lingard flaunts new hairstyle after move to South Korea, ex-Manchester United teammate Timothy Fosu-Mensah responds with comment

Former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard recently showed off his new haircut, which earned him compliments from another ex-Red Devils star. The 32-year-old forward currently plays in the K League 1 with Korean side FC Seoul.

Ad

Lingard joined the Korean outfit in February 2024 after his stint with Nottingham Forest. After eight months as a free agent, he rejected offers from various clubs in Europe, opting instead for a two-year deal with the Korean club.

During a recent interview with GQ Korea, the former Red Devils player discussed his time in South Korea and revealed his new look. Lingard disclosed that he gets a haircut every week as he likes to look good on television during matches.

Ad

Trending

He said (via SportBible):

"Every time I get a haircut, I like to brush. I need to be looking fresh. Most of our games are on television, I like to look fresh. Probably once a week, I get a haircut. Very popular in England, this haircut."

Ad

The post of the interview also caught the attention of his former Manchester United teammate, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, who commented:

"Like the hair bro."

Timothu Fosu Mensah's comment on Lingard's new hairstyle - (Image: Instagram/@JLingz)

Lingard has made 16 appearances for FC Seoul this season, scoring four times and providing one assist. His club is seventh in the K League 1 standings. Overall, he has recorded 10 goals and four assists in 42 outings for the side.

Ad

Jesse Lingard on Manchester United's current struggles

Jesse Lingard recently shared his thoughts about the struggles of his former side, Manchester United. The Old Trafford outfit recorded their worst league finish in the Premier League era as they ended the 2024-25 season in the 15th position.

In an interview with the BBC (via the Sun), Lingard pointed out that Manchester United continued to be one of the biggest clubs in the world despite their recent crisis. He backed head coach Ruben Amorim to turn around the club's fortune, but highlighted how difficult it would be to attract players after failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Ad

"They will always be one of the biggest clubs in the world and fans will support them through thick and thin. It might be a long-term project with Ruben Amorim. He knows what he wants to do.

"It's tough when you're not in the Champions League to attract players so he was relying on winning the Europa League. It's harder to recruit when you're not in the Champions League. It's 100 per cent a factor."

Lingard came through the youth ranks at Old Trafford, making his first-team debut in 2014. In 232 appearances for the club's senior team across 11 seasons, he registered 35 goals and 21 assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Okenna Okere Okenna is an football journalist at Sportskeeda. He has previously worked as a radio presenter at Green FM Umuahia for 4 years, and as a writer at Opera News Hub Nigeria for around 2 years. As a successful modus operandi, he strictly sticks to publishing guidelines, double checks facts while writing, pays very close attention to details and prides himself on picking complex topics to write on.



A Chelsea fan, Okenna had his first tryst with Blues in 2006, after fellow countryman John Mikel Obi joined the west London club. He was immediately drawn to the brilliance of players like Frank Lampard, Joe Cole, John Terry and Didier Drogba.



Okenna is a huge fan of Lionel Messi for his exceptional talent. He also admires Jose Mourinho for his achievements with various clubs which proves he's a tactical and disciplined manger as well as a serial winner.



Some of Okenna’s prospective career landmarks include working as an international journalist and covering a FIFA World Cup game live from the stadium. When not writing, he loves watching, movies and reading books. Know More