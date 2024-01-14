Jesse Marsch brands Manchester United legend an 'a**hole' and calls out 'negative' culture in English football

Former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has blasted Manchester United icon Roy Keane and taken aim at the negative culture in English football.

Marsch made a name for himself in Europe by managing the likes of Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig between 2019 and 2021. He was given the opportunity to prove himself in the Premier League when he replaced Marcelo Bielsa in February 2022, becoming just the third American to manage in England's top-flight.

Despite helping Leeds narrowly escape relegation that season, Marsch's tenure was rather unsuccessful. He won just 11 out of his 37 games in charge, drawing 10, and losing 16 with a win percentage of just 29.73 percent. He was sacked in February 2023, just under a year after his appointment.

Marsch made an appearance on Simon Jordan's Up Front podcast, where he said (via SPORTbible):

"It’s always interested me that people love Roy Keane so much, and his commentary. I think Roy can be kind of an a**hole."

He added:

"There’s something about English culture - that kind of negative, edgy, cutting... that’s the truth. He says it like it is. I will tell you - our (American) truth is we believe we can achieve great things. We believe in ourselves. If people want to knock us down, that almost drives us more."

"When I have positive takes on certain things, that’s not me trying to be something different of trying to be American. This is how I feel."

Manchester United legend Roy Keane, who provides punditry for Sky Sports and ITV, isn't afraid of harshly criticizing any player or manager - something Marsch isn't a fan of. The latter is still looking for a new club, having been linked to Southampton and Leicester City in recent months.

Manchester United handed huge boost as 2 superstars return to matchday squad ahead of Tottenham clash: Reports

According to @UnitedStandMUFC on X, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro are confirmed to be part of the Manchester United matchday squad to face Tottenham Hotspur. The two sides are set to face each other in the Premier League at Old Trafford later today (Sunday, January 14).

Martinez only made six appearances across all competitions for Manchester United before suffering a serious foot injury. The 25-year-old centre-back has missed 22 games in total since then and will be aiming to make a return to the pitch against Spurs.

On the other hand, Manchester United's Casemiro has struggled to maintain his fitness this season. The Brazilian has scored four goals and provided one assist in 12 appearances. However, he hasn't featured since October due to a hamstring injury, missing 17 games across all competition.