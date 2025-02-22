“Jesus, the levels, it’s crazy” - Ireland defender on witnessing Lionel Messi do something he has ‘never seen a striker doing before’ 

Atlanta United defender Derrick Williams shared how Lionel Messi's spatial awareness shocked him when they faced each other in the MLS Playoffs. The Argentine superstar is widely believed to be the greatest footballer of all time and during his clash with the former Ireland international, he showed why he is so highly rated.

Reminiscing about his clash with the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, the former Bristol City, Blackburn Rovers, and LA Galaxy man told ­SunSport:

“He was more just watching us. Say if the ball was on the other side of the pitch, he’s just watching when we moved. I’ve never seen a striker doing it before. So he was watching how far we’d go to the left when the ball was there, how far to the right . . . that kind of thing.”

“So he knew what he was going to do before the ball came to him. There was one time when the ball was on the left and Alba had the ball and Messi’s just looking at me, and I’m thinking, ‘Why does he keep looking at me?’”

“But he’s seen how far I’ve moved over. So when Alba whipped the ball into him, he’s played it first time around the corner to Suarez — inch-perfect through the gap because he’s seen I didn’t move over far enough. Jesus, the levels, it’s crazy.”

Despite Lionel Messi’s impressive ability to observe the pitch and study space, he could not lead Inter Miami to MLS playoff glory and the Herons knocked out by Atlanta United last year.

Lionel Messi's football legacy

Lionel Messi is widely believed to be one of the greatest footballers of all time. The 2022 World Cup winner has claimed every major trophy in European and international football in his career and continues to dazzle fans across the world with his impressive performances.

Messi began his career with Barcelona after coming through their famed La Masia academy to become their greatest ever player. He played 778 times for Blaugrana, scoring 672 times and assisting 303 goals in his time with the senior side between 2005 and 2021.

The Argentine legend spent two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain, scoring 32 goals and providing 35 assists in 75 appearances before joining Inter Miami in the summer of 2023. The Argentine has scored 35 times and provided 18 assists in 40 appearances for the Herons. Lionel Messi is contracted to the MLS franchise until the end of 2025.

