Joan Laporta claims Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona if he is elected the next president

Joan Laporta has claimed that if he is elected as the president of Barcelona, Lionel Messi will renew his contract with the Spanish giants at the end of the season and stay at Camp Nou.

The Argentine handed in a transfer request in the summer and was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City. Messi eventually ended up staying at the Camp Nou, but his current contract runs out next summer.

Paris St-Germain are exploring the possibility of signing Barcelona playmaker Lionel Messi in the summer. (Source: ESPN) pic.twitter.com/OPhEwoe8ib — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) December 5, 2020

Even though Carlos Tusquets - the interim Barcelona president - claimed that the Catalans should have cashed in on the Argentine in the summer, Laporta has a different view. He believes that Lionel Messi must stay because he is worth his weight in gold and gives much more than he gets at the Camp Nou.

"You could argue many reasons for him staying. I prefer to think about what Leo generates, which is a lot – certainly more than his salary may cost. I'm not just talking about the sporting level, which is already well known."

Laporta said that the Argentine was the best in the world and claimed that Lionel Messi loves Barcelona with all his heart.

"Leo is, I repeat, the best player in the world and possibly in the history of football. What you have to keep in mind is that he loves Barca and has shown that repeatedly."

Lionel Messi wants a Barcelona team capable of winning the Champions League, Laporta claims

The Barcelona presidential candidate claimed that Lionel Messi is driven by success and wants to taste European glory.

"Knowing Messi is not guided by money, and I assure you that is the case, we must make a proposal that can convince him Barca has a team capable of winning the Champions League."

Laporta also revealed that he enjoys a cordial relationship with the Barcelona skipper:

"Leo and I have a relationship of mutual affection. He knows that whenever I have made him a proposal, it has been fulfilled. Leo knows it and has told me personally he valued that very much. He should finish his career at Barca."

27 - Lionel Messi has scored or assisted in each one of the last 27 @FCBarcelona games when the Blaugrana side have scored four o more goals in all competitions (50 goals and 19 assists). Figure. pic.twitter.com/iUQRfcpm1n — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 29, 2020

He went on to claim that Lionel Messi would stay at Barcelona if he was elected as the next president.

"If I am named president then Messi will renew at the end of the season."

Laporta remained hopeful that current Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman would turn things around at the Camp Nou. But with the Catalans have endured a terrible start to the season currently sit ninth in the La Liga table after 10 games.

It will be interesting to see if Messi helps salvage Barcelona's season and ends up penning a new deal with the Catalan giants.