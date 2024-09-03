Joan Laporta explains why Barcelona are 'very happy' with Hansi Flick

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has explained why the Blaugrana are happy with the work of their new manager Hansi Flick. The German joined the Catalan side this summer after former boss Xavi was sacked.

The start to Flick's career at Camp Nou has been brilliant so far, with the side winning each of their first four La Liga matches. As a result, his team are atop the league standings, four points clear of arch-rivals and second-placed Real Madrid.

However, Laporta is particularly pleased with the importance given to the club's academy players. The likes of Pau Cubarsi, Lamine Yamal, and Marc Bernal, among others, have already enjoyed minutes in the first team.

Speaking about this, Laporta said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"We are very happy with Flick, he has a winning mentality and we are very happy and proud of the squad, we see that La Masia is the axis of our project."

Barcelona are poised to better their second-place finish in the Spanish top flight from last year. Under Xavi's leadership, the Blaugrana finished 10 points behind Real Madrid, who won the competition.

Now, Flick will see players from his team join their respective countries for international duty. Once we return from the break, Barcelona will face Girona away from home in a league tie on September 15.

After this, they prepare for the commencement of their UEFA Champions League season, which begins with an away tie against Monaco (September 19).

Raphinha addresses rumors of Barcelona departure

Raphinha in action

Barcelona winger Raphinha recently addressed rumors linking him with a move away this summer. While the Brazilian admitted that he received offers from multiple teams, he wishes to remain at Camp Nou.

There was uncertainty over the former Leeds United star's role after Lamine Yamal locked down the right-wing position. He's now managed to find minutes on the left and in an attacking midfield role.

Speaking to RAC1, Raphinha said (via Forbes):

"It's annoying to see rumors of departure, it's normal. Every day there is a different piece of news and this ends up being annoying. My head has always been here."

"Every season, I think about doing better than the previous one and showing that I'm capable of playing here for many years. I've received a lot of offers, but the best one for me is to be at Barca."

Raphinha has started all four of Barcelona's league matches this season so far. Fans can expect him to feature in the starting XI when his team faces Girona after the international break.

