Joan Laporta requests Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman for 15 days to find a replacement - Reports

Barcelona president Joan Laporta reportedly had a meeting with the club's manager Ronald Koeman on Tuesday to discuss the Dutchman's future at the club.

Laporta has reportedly asked Koeman for 15 days to talk to potential replacements about taking over the reins at the club.

According to Catalunya Radio, despite leading Barcelona to a third-place finish in the La Liga table and winning the Copa Del Rey, Koeman's time at Barcelona could be coming to an end this summer.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly intent on hiring a new manager this summer. The club have been linked with the likes of Xavi, Massimiliano Allegri and Roberto Martinez in recent weeks.

The Catalan giants endured a poor start to their 2020-21 campaign. They were in 14th place in the La Liga table in November and finished in second place in their Champions League group.

Barcelona were eventually knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 stage by PSG.

Despite suffering from a number of set-backs, Koeman oversaw a massive turnaround in fortunes for his side. Barcelona went on an impressive run of form which saw them claw their way back to the top of the league table.

The Blaugrana also beat Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in the Copa Del Rey final to claim their first trophy under the management of Koeman. However, a run of just two victories in their last five league games saw Barcelona drop out of the title race prior to the final day of the season.

Their inability to win the La Liga title has led many to believe that Joan Laporta will look to replace Ronald Koeman this summer, despite the progress he has made with the squad.

Koeman's agent Rob Jansen, however, believes the Dutchman will continue at Barcelona.

Barcelona are considering the Belgium coach Roberto Martinez as a possible alternative to Ronald Koeman if they decide to move on from the Dutchman this summer, multiple sources have confirmed to @moillorens & @samuelmarsden. pic.twitter.com/QIWKtCuF6h — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 27, 2021

Barcelona continue to sign Koeman's transfer targets despite looking for his replacement

FC Barcelona v RC Celta - La Liga Santander

Barcelona recently reached a verbal agreement with Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, according to reports.

The signing of Wijnaldum was reportedly one of Koeman's top priorities this summer.

Ronald Koeman’s agent Rob Jansen after meeting with Barcelona president Laporta: “The feeling is positive. It’s even that good that Ronald might even stay longer (than 2021/22). But we are not this far yet, more conversations will follow”, he told Telegraaf. 🔴 #FCB @MikeVerweij — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 25, 2021

Barcelona are also rumored to be close to completing a deal for Lyon attacker Memphis Depay, who is another of Koeman's transfer targets.

Therefore, most fans and pundits believe that the club could decide to stick with the former Everton manager this summer.