Joan Laporta wants Barcelona star out in the summer regardless of who becomes manager - Reports

It appears that Barcelona president Joan Laporta is willing to part ways with veteran defender Inigo Martinez this summer. According to El Nacional, Martinez doesn't have a guaranteed spot in the squad for the coming season and the Catalans want to let him go.

Per Football Espana, the reason for his departure is the plethora of center backs in the Blaugrana roster. Thus, the Catalans would welcome an offer for Martinez, who reportedly earns €8 million gross.

"Barcelona are NOT counting on Iñigo Martínez for next season. Not because of a sports issue, but because of team management. Barça have enough high-level centre-backs and they see him as an option to lower the wage bill with, as he earns €8m gross and without him the club could perhaps return to La Liga's 1:1 rule. Eric García or Milayil Faye could replace him in the squad. When Barça signed Iñigo last summer, he was only registered for one season, although his contract exists of two seasons. He should be paid the second year of his contract, but that doesn't count for FFP. Barcelona will help the Basque defender to find an attractive offer," Barca Centre reports.

Inigo Martinez has appeared in 19 games across all competitions for the Spanish giants, who are second in La Liga and in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona could offer Inigo Martinez in exchange for Joao Felix

Barcelona want to keep Joao Felix to the team, and could include Inigo Martinez on a deal for the 24-year-old attacker.

This is what Marcos Duran of Diario AS reports, writing that the Blaugrana want to offer money and Inigo Martinez to Atletico Madrid to sign Joao Felix, who is currently playing for the Blaugrana on loan from the Rojiblancos.

Joao Felix has appeared in 35 games across all competitions for the Spanish giants with nine goals and six assists. His market value has reportedly dropped to €30 million from the €100 million it was back in 2020.

The Blaugrana and Atletico Madrid could face each other in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League should they eliminate PSG and Borussia Dortmund, respectively.