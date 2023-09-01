Joao Cancelo joins Barcelona on-loan from Manchester City

Barcelona have confirmed that Joao Cancelo has joined the club from Manchester City on loan. The Portuguese full-back arrives as Barca's right-back solution.

Cancelo fell out with Pep Guardiola and spent the second half of the 2022-23 season away on loan at Bayern Munich. While he returned to Manchester City at the end of the season, the Portuguese didn't have a future at the club and it looked certain that he would leave.

It was evident for a while that Cancelo would join Barca. However, there was deadline day drama involved as Bayern reportedly wanted the player on another loan in the final day of the transfer window.

Barcelona, though, have now confirmed that Cancelo has joined the Catalan club on loan from Manchester City.

Expand Tweet

Xavi Hernandez used Jules Kounde as a makeshift right-back for the majority of the 2022-23 season. The club were expected to look for a new right-back this term and Cancelo was atop their wishlist. Despite financial complications, the Blaugrana have finally managed to conclude a deal for Joao Cancelo.

Barcelona have signed Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix on the transfer deadline

Joao Cancelo is not the only loan deal that Barcelona have concluded on the transfer deadline day as Joao Felix has also joined the club on loan from Atletico Madrid.

Barca have acquired two fine Portuguese players on the planet and needless to mention, the Catalan club look like a force to reckon with. Xavi's side are keen on defending their status as Spanish champions.

The club are also looking to better their performances in the UEFA Champions League. The acquisition of the two Portugal internationals can certainly help in their bid. Cancelo's arrival gives Barca a proper specialist right-back. Felix, meanwhile, can fill the creative void left by Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati's departures.