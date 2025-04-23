“The most successful coach in Real Madrid’s history” - Luis Figo throws support behind Carlo Ancelotti in wake of backlash over Arsenal UCL defeat 

Real Madrid great Luis Figo has thrown his weight behind manager Carlo Ancelotti following his side's elimination from the UEFA Champions League by Arsenal. The Italian coach has faced a barrage of criticism after Los Blancos fell to a 5-1 aggregate scorelines against the Gunners.

Ad

Former Inter Milan and Barcelona winger Figo spoke to Gazzetta about the backlash Ancelotti has faced in the last week. The former Portugal international shared that he found the criticism absurd, given all that the coach has achieved at the club.

“I know this world has a short memory. It’s hard to see beyond the most recent game. In Madrid, it’s even more true. What I find very strange is that everyone would question Ancelotti’s ability, who is also the most successful coach in Real Madrid’s history.

Ad

Trending

“It seems absurd to me that after the Champions League match against Arsenal, the only question asked on the radio and TV was about his future. In football, you can’t win all the time, and that is also true for Real Madrid.”

Since the defeat to Arsenal last Wednesday, speculation has intensified about the future of the former AC Milan and Chelsea tactician. He has been linked with an exit from the club, with the Brazil national team his likeliest destination. Former Los Blancos midfielder Xabi Alonso has been touted as Ancelotti's replacement at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ad

Carlo Ancelotti has led Real Madrid to two league and Champions League doubles, in 2022 and 2024, since his second stint at the club began in 2021. The Italian coach is one of the most successful of his generation, and is the most decorated coach in the history of Los Blancos, having won 15 titles.

Chelsea move ahead of Real Madrid, Arsenal in race for Premier League star: Reports

Chelsea have moved ahead of Real Madrid, Arsenal, and a host of other clubs in their pursuit of Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen, as per reports. The Spanish youngster is on the radar of several clubs after an impressive debut season in the Premier League.

Ad

The Independent reports that Enzo Maresca's side appear best-positioned to sign Huijsen this summer, and are prepared to pay his £50 million release clause. The Blues want the 20-year-old to join them ahead of their FIFA Club World Cup campaign in June.

Huijsen, 20, has been one of the revelations of the season, having signed a six-year deal with Bournemouth last summer. The Spain international is not expected to remain at the Premier League side for long, with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea interested.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More