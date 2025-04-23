“The most successful coach in Real Madrid’s history” - Luis Figo throws support behind Carlo Ancelotti in wake of backlash over Arsenal UCL defeat 

Real Madrid great Luis Figo has thrown his weight behind manager Carlo Ancelotti following his side's elimination from the UEFA Champions League by Arsenal. The Italian coach has faced a barrage of criticism after Los Blancos fell to a 5-1 aggregate scorelines against the Gunners.
Former Inter Milan and Barcelona winger Figo spoke to Gazzetta about the backlash Ancelotti has faced in the last week. The former Portugal international shared that he found the criticism absurd, given all that the coach has achieved at the club.
“I know this world has a short memory. It’s hard to see beyond the most recent game. In Madrid, it’s even more true. What I find very strange is that everyone would question Ancelotti’s ability, who is also the most successful coach in Real Madrid’s history.
“It seems absurd to me that after the Champions League match against Arsenal, the only question asked on the radio and TV was about his future. In football, you can’t win all the time, and that is also true for Real Madrid.”
Since the defeat to Arsenal last Wednesday, speculation has intensified about the future of the former AC Milan and Chelsea tactician. He has been linked with an exit from the club, with the Brazil national team his likeliest destination. Former Los Blancos midfielder Xabi Alonso has been touted as Ancelotti's replacement at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Carlo Ancelotti has led Real Madrid to two league and Champions League doubles, in 2022 and 2024, since his second stint at the club began in 2021. The Italian coach is one of the most successful of his generation, and is the most decorated coach in the history of Los Blancos, having won 15 titles.
Chelsea move ahead of Real Madrid, Arsenal in race for Premier League star: Reports
Chelsea have moved ahead of Real Madrid, Arsenal, and a host of other clubs in their pursuit of Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen, as per reports. The Spanish youngster is on the radar of several clubs after an impressive debut season in the Premier League.
The Independent reports that Enzo Maresca's side appear best-positioned to sign Huijsen this summer, and are prepared to pay his £50 million release clause. The Blues want the 20-year-old to join them ahead of their FIFA Club World Cup campaign in June.
Huijsen, 20, has been one of the revelations of the season, having signed a six-year deal with Bournemouth last summer. The Spain international is not expected to remain at the Premier League side for long, with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea interested.