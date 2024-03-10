Joao Felix and Serge Gnabry wowed by Kai Havertz's goal for Arsenal in crucial 2-1 Brentford win

Arsenal star Kai Havertz has earned the appreciation of Joao Felix, Serge Gnabry, and others after his winner against Brentford on Saturday, March 9.

The Gunners earned important three points against Brentford in a home Premier League clash. Declan Rice opened the scoring for Mikel Arteta's side in the 19th minute. Yoane Wissa, though, punished an Aaron Ramsdale error to level proceedings in the first half injury time (45+4').

Havertz thumped home a headed goal in the 86th minute to earn all three points for his side. The Gunners moved atop the league table courtesy of the result and now have 64 points from 28 matches, one more than second-placed Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Joao Felix, Decla Rice, Emile Smith Rowe, Serge Gnabry, Reiss Nelson, and more reacted to Havertz's Instagram post after the game. The German wrote:

"Ya. Gunners. Ya. BIG win. Focused on Tuesday night now."

Comments under Kai Havertz's Instagram post. Image Courtesy: The Boot Room

Kai Havertz had a difficult start to his Arsenal career after the reported €75 million summer move from Chelsea. The Germany international, though, has settled in with time and has chipped in with crucial goals.

Havertz has so far scored nine goals and provided three assists in 38 appearances across competitions this season for Arteta's side. The Gunners, meanwhile, have a difficult task on their hands for the next match.

They play FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg at the Emirates on March 12. The Liga Portugal side won the first leg 1-0.

Kai Havertz analyzes his winner after Arsenal vs Brentford

In the lead-up to Arsenal's winner, Martin Odegaard found Ben White in space on the right side of Brentford's box. White delivered a perfect cross to find Havertz, who positioned himself expertly inside the area.

While Mark Flekken got his hands to Havertz's header, the power was too much for him to handle. After scoring Arsenal's winner, the German attacker told the media (via the Gunners' website):

“I was just hoping that Ben would find me and it was a very nice cross. I was very free in the box and then obviously also a bit lucky with the goalkeeper but it was a very nice assist from Ben."

Havertz, though, acknowledged that football fans have short memory and vowed to turn in quality performances week in and week out.