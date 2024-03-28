Joao Palhinha believes Portuguese League manager is capable of taking over the Liverpool job in the summer

Fulham and Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha has backed Sporting manager Ruben Amorim to do well if he joins Liverpool this summer.

The Reds are set to lose Jurgen Klopp this summer, with the German tactician opting to leave the club at the end of the season. As per transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano (via TBR Football), their former player and Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is the club's first choice to replace Klopp. Amorim is reportedly second on their list ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto de Zerbi.

Palhinha, who played 87 matches for Sporting under Amorim between 2020 and 2022, has now backed his compatriot to succeed at Anfield if given the opportunity and time. He said while speaking to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo (as quoted by TBR Football):

“Rúben has a lot of quality, one of the best in Portugal. Done an excellent job. He has in-depth knowledge and has a close relationship with players. Way he’s growing, he will not be in Portugal for much longer.

“Capable of taking over Liverpool? Yes, of course. The pressure is different. When you coach Liverpool, you have pressure from the fans, the club, the whole world. I think it will be a matter of time.”

As per the Daily Mail, Amorim has a £25 million release clause in his contract with Sporting, which runs until 2026. He was notably questioned about his future during a press conference last month, but stated that he was "not going to dwell on my future" (via record.pt, as translated by Google).

Rumored Liverpool target Ruben Amorim has been brilliant for Sporting this season

Reports linking Ruben Amorim to Liverpool come on the back of Sporting enjoying an excellent season.

The Portuguese giants are currently atop the Primeira Liga standings with 65 points from 25 matches, having lost just twice. They have been praised for their style of play and are averaging three goals a game. Amorim's men are a point ahead of second-placed Benfica, who have played a match more.

Sporting also hold a 2-1 lead over their closest title challengers in the Taca de Portugal semifinals, with second leg scheduled for next week. However, they fell in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League, losing 3-2 on aggregate to Atalanta, who will interestingly meet Liverpool in the quarterfinals.

Overall, Amorim has overseen Sporting in 202 matches across competitions since joining in March 2020. The club have won 141 of those contests and lost just 31 times while averaging 2.15 goals scored and 0.90 goals conceded per game.

He has led the club to a Primeira Liga title, two Tacas da Liga and one Supertaca Candido de Oliveira.