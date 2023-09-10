Joe Cole compares Liverpool and Arsenal superstars to Lionel Messi

Joe Cole recently compared Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah to Lionel Messi. He outlined the quality that all three players have in common.

All three attackers are among the best left-footed players in world football at this point in time with Messi also being an established all-time great.

Speaking about Saka after England's 1-1 draw against Ukraine, Cole told Channel 4 (quotes as per Metro):

"You can’t defend [against Saka] because he’s got this ability like Lionel Messi where he takes it backwards. So the defender, you can stop him but he takes it back and he’s still got the ability to whip it with so much power. There’s only a few [players] – Mo Salah’s got it, Lionel Messi’s got it and Bukayo Saka’s got it. When he gets in that position, he’s clinical."

Saka is currently one of the finest attackers in world football. The 22-year-old has started the 2023-24 season in style as he has already contributed two goals and one assist in four matches for Arsenal.

The English winger is a constant menace on the right-hand side of Mikel Arteta's team's attack and defenders are often left clueless when facing the Englishman.

On the other hand, Mohamed Salah has been one of the greatest wingers in the Premier League since his arrival at Liverpool.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke highly about Lionel Messi's move to the MLS

Lionel Messi completed a move to MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacted to the transfer.

Arteta had nothing but praise for the Argentina captain. He said Messi has marked a historic era in football. Speaking about the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, the Spaniard said (quote via HITC):

“We are living history, the way the league has developed in the last 20 years has been phenomenal. The decision they made to take this league much further by bringing in a top talent and the best player ever on this planet, it’s going to put this league in the spotlight. I think it was a clever move, and it’s something that’s not only really good for the league, but everybody is connected to it.”

Messi started his career in US Soccer in style. The Argentine has so far scored 11 goals and has provided five assists in 11 games for the Miami-based club.