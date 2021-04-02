Joe Cole makes bold prediction for Arsenal vs Liverpool clash

Arsenal host Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday night, and Joe Cole has predicted that the away side will come away with a win.

Arsenal and Liverpool have struggled this season and are far behind the top-four spots in the league table. Both sides are desperate for a win this weekend as they gear up for the final stretch of the season.

Joe Cole was talking to JOE (via Metro) when he predicted the winner of this weekend's big clash between Arsenal and Liverpool. The former Chelsea midfielder has backed the current Premier League champions to beat the Gunners. He said:

"Liverpool. I've watched Arsenal over the last few weeks and I just think they're so bitty. Liverpool, with those Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals, they've got a route to the final now and I think it will engage the players' minds because they are great players. So I fancy Liverpool to go on a little run now."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on Liverpool this season

Mikel Arteta has lauded Liverpool despite their struggles this season. The Arsenal manager believes they are the second-best team in the country and are still a force to be reckoned with.

In his pre-match press conference on Thursday, the Spaniard said:

"I'm not the one to analyse what has gone wrong for them. I can talk about what they've done. I've seen a lot of games and what they're still producing and the stats will support that. They are, if not the best, the second best team in every department that we coaches have to analyse."

"But then this is football, the ball has to be in that net and the final action has to provide a moment to win a football match. And then you have some individuals that dictate the quality of your team. Sometimes you cannot predict those things, so I think it's a lot of things."

Arsenal are 9th in the Premier League table right now, four points behind 7th-placed Liverpool. Both sides have just 2 wins in their last 5 matches and will be keen on grabbing all three points.