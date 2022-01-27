Joe Cole predicts who will finish in fourth place between Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole has tipped Manchester United to finish in the top-four of the Premier League ahead of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham this season.

Manchester City currently have a nine-point lead at the top of the table with 57 points. Meanwhile, Liverpool and Chelsea are significantly ahead of fourth-placed Manchester United, who have 38 points to their name. Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham are likely to compete for the final spot in the Champions League positions with the Red Devils.

Former Premier League star Joe Cole believes the Red Devils will finish ahead of the other three teams in the table this term. He told JOE [via The Mirror]:

"I agree [that Manchester United will finish fourth] and the main reason I agree is Spurs are absolutely miles off it. I did the game against Chelsea and I spoke to [Antonio] Conte afterward. We interviewed him, and I think he’s under no illusions about the task ahead with that group of players."

Cole also gave his thoughts on Tottenham. While stating that the side have a lot of work to do under Antonio Conte, he said:

"Three times they’ve [Spurs] lost to Chelsea and they’ve not scored a goal and I asked Conte, 'Are you hopeful of doing business now in January or in the summer?' And he immediately took control of the interview. He said, 'Listen, this is a three-year project at least. I’m happy with my players, they fought so hard, but you can see the difference.'"

Cole added:

"And I thought it was brilliant, he was honest. By saying that, he’s almost saying to Daniel Levy, 'Come on, what can I do with this group of players?' So that suggests to me he is staying as long as Daniel Levy shows him the money."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Antonio Conte says Tottenham need years to become an 'important team' Antonio Conte says Tottenham need years to become an 'important team' 😯 https://t.co/66ggmLmdig

Where do Manchester United currently sit in the table?

Ralf Rangnick's side currently sit fourth in the Premier League table with 38 points. However, they have played one game more than sixth-placed Arsenal while Tottenham have two games in hand.

West Ham are only a point behind the Red Devils but have played at least one game more than their top-four rivals. Arsenal have the chance to go above the Old Trafford outfit if they win their game in hand.

Also Read Article Continues below

Spurs are currently placed seventh in the table with 36 points. However, Conte's side have played two games fewer than Manchester United.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar