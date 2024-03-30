Joe Cole snubs Manchester United stars as he picks best England XI for Euro 2024

Former Chelsea attacker Joe Cole has chosen no Manchester United players in his lineup for England at the 2024 Euros. The likes of Harry Maguire, Like Shaw, and Marcus Rashford have all been omitted by Cole.

Speaking to TNT Sports, he explained his decision to name Joe Gomez, John Stones, Kyle Walker, and Trent Alexander-Arnold in defense, saying:

"People probably think Joe Gomez at left-back is a strange one. Shaw’s not fit, [Ben] Chilwell’s not played much football. But the reason I would do that is because I want Trent in the team. It’ll actually be a back-three with Gomez, Stones and Walker, and Trent will rotate into the midfield with Dec [Declan Rice]."

He added:

"With the players we’ve got, we need to play high up the pitch and you need speed at the back. I would have played Harry Maguire if my tactics would have been any other way because I think he’s fantastic. But playing how I want to play, on the halfway line like you see Spurs play, like you see Man City play, that style of trying to dominate possession… logic tells me we’ve got Foden, we’ve got Maddison, Trent, Rice, [Jude] Bellingham in the team. The best technicians in world football."

The likes of Maguire and Shaw have been mainstays in the England lineup under Gareth Southgate. The left-back however is in a race against time to get fit, having been ruled out until May with a hamstring injury.

Rashford has also been left out after what has been a disappointing campaign. Manchester United academy product Kobbie Mainoo who made his debut earlier this week has also been omitted by Cole.

Erik ten Hag provides fitness update ahead of Manchester United clash against Brentford

ten Hag expects top stars to return.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag confirmed that a few of the club's injured players could return against Brentford on Saturday, March 30. He went on to emphasize the importance of getting them back ahead of the business end of the season.

Speaking to the club's website, he said:

"They are returning, they are not 100% already but tomorrow some will line up and come up," began the Dutchman as he spoke to club's website. We hope to have them in the team because by the end of the season, we are in finals and we want to play our strongest teams. We therefore need our strongest team in that moment. Therefore they have to work to [reach] those levels."

The likes of Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, and Anthony Martial have all missed games in recent times. However, ten Hag did not provide further information on who would be available.

Manchester United will be hoping to continue their push for a top-four place. They are currently sixth and with a win, they could cut the lead gap to fourth place to six points.