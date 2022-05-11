Joel Matip names 2 Liverpool players who could become managers in the future

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has named two of his teammates he believes could become managers in the future.

Many in the Anfield side have shown their credentials to be top coaches in the future. One of Liverpool's strongest points has arguably been their will and determination over the years.

Steven Gerrard is a good example of a former Red who has gone on to have success as a manager. The former Reds captain won the Scottish Premier League with Rangers and is now managing Aston Villa.

According to Matip, there could be more who follow Gerrard into the coaching world.

He believes current club-captain Jordan Henderson or veteran midfielder James Milner are best placed to become future managers. He said (via Anfield Watch):

"For me, I think it would be Hendo or Millie."

Henderson joined Liverpool in 2011 from Sunderland and has had to deal with his fair share of doubters.

However, he has been an unsung hero at the heart of Jurgen Klopp's midfield in recent years. He has given some magnificent performances that have exemplified why he is such a good leader.

Milner, meanwhile, doesn't seem to age. Now 36-year-old, he continues to play with the energy and enthusiasm of a player just emerging into the spotlight.

Both have won the UEFA Champions League and Premier League during their time at Anfield.

The Liverpool duo looking to add more honors

The Reds still have life in the title race

Having wrapped up the Carabao Cup in February with a penalty-shootout victory over Chelsea, an unprecedented quadruple is in Liverpool's sights.

The Reds are in the final of the FA Cup and will face Chelsea this Saturday, May 14 at Wembley Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp's side are also in another final as they travel to Paris on May 28 to play Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final.

Meanwhile, a 2-1 comeback victory over Aston Villa on Tuesday, May 10 has kept their Premier League title hopes alive.

Joel Matip and Sadio Mane's strikes canceled out Douglas Luiz's opener with Liverpool still able to dream of a quadruple win. They are second in the Premier League table, level on points with leaders Manchester City, who have played one less match.

All eyes will now be on City's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineaux on May 11.

