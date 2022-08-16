"Johan Cruyff would've been ashamed!" - Marco van Basten launches astonishing attack on Barcelona's conduct this summer

Former Netherlands striker Marco van Basten has said that former Barcelona head coach Johan Cruyff would be ashamed of the Blaugrana's conduct in the ongoing transfer window.

Barcelona, who are the highest-spenders in Europe so far, have recently made waves with their recruitment strategy in the transfer market. Despite being €1.3 billion in debt, the club have continued to splash the cash on high-profile players this summer.

So far, the Xavi Hernandez-coached side have already signed striker Robert Lewandowski and forward Raphinha this summer. The club have also roped in defenders Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen, and midfielders Franck Kessie and Pablo Torre.

The Catalan giants have already taken their transfer spree past €150 million owing to the sale of 25% of their La Liga television rights to Sixth Street, a US-based investment firm. Furthermore, the club are currently forcing existing players to reduce their wages.

B/R Football @brfootball Barcelona have told Frenkie de Jong that they want him to revert back to his previous contract because they have evidence of criminality around his renewal by the club’s former board and can threaten legal action, reports @David_Ornstein Barcelona have told Frenkie de Jong that they want him to revert back to his previous contract because they have evidence of criminality around his renewal by the club’s former board and can threaten legal action, reports @David_Ornstein https://t.co/TnSiSvRva9

According to SPORT, Gerard Pique has agreed to a salary reduction and is set to return to the prior conditions on his deal until 2024. The Blaugrana have also asked Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Clement Lenglet and Frenkie de Jong to follow suit to help balance their books.

Speaking on Ziggo Sport, Van Basten hit out at the La Liga club for their behavior throughout the summer. He said:

"I think Johan Cruyff would have been ashamed if he saw the way Barça was acting today. In my opinion, Barcelona's behavior has been far below their standards."

Cruyff, a three-time Ballon d'Or winner, was a former Barcelona player and manager. As a player, he helped the club lift one La Liga and one Copa del Trophy. As a boss, the Netherlands icon guided the club to 11 trophies, including four La Liga titles and one European Cup triumph.

The Blaugrana opened their 2022-23 La Liga season with a 0-0 draw at Camp Nou against Rayo Vallecano this Sunday (August 14). The club will next lock horns with Real Sociedad away from home on August 22.

Rafael van der Vaart criticizes Barcelona for failing to pay wages

Former Netherlands and Real Madrid midfielder Rafael van der Vaart has slammed the Blaugrana for being unable to pay the salaries of their own players. Speaking on Studio Voetbal (via VI), he said:

"They should be ashamed of themselves. Is there going to be someone who stands up for the players? Listen Barcelona, this far and no further. This is ridiculous, isn't it? They buy players, all nice presentations, but they can't even pay their own players."

The Catalan giants recently registered four of their five new signings, including Lewandowski, after selling 24.5% of Barca Studios to Orpheus Media. The move also helped them register Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto following their respective contract extensions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar