John Barnes warns Liverpool against signing Jadon Sancho and Kylian Mbappe next summer 

Former Liverpool star John Barnes has warned the club against making a move for Kylian Mbappe and Jadon Sancho next year.

The Reds have been regularly linked with both youngsters in the last few years, with Mbappe even coming out and publicly expressing his admiration for Liverpool.

The two players are touted as the standout footballers of their generation and are expected to be among the heirs to the Lionel Messi/Cristiano Ronaldo throne.

Mbappe has grown from strength to strength since bursting onto the scene during Monaco's fairytale season in 2017, and has since gone on to cement his place as a bonafide world-class player.

Wishing a happy and prosperous #Diwali to all our friends, family, and fans celebrating around the world! 💛 pic.twitter.com/h9EksWM1Z0 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 14, 2020

Jadon Sancho has also shone brightly since signing for Borussia Dortmund and was the subject of one of the most drawn-out transfer sagas last summer with Manchester United.

Given their abilities, it comes as no surprise that the majority of the top clubs in Europe have been linked with the pair. But Liverpool have been advised against throwing their hat into the race.

John Barnes advises Liverpool about Sancho and Mbappe

Mbappe is one of the best players in the world

John Barnes, who represented Liverpool with distinction for a decade has weighed in on the situation. The Anfield legend said:

Advertisement

“Liverpool now can attract the best players in the world.

“The kind of guys that we should be attracting are going to have to fit into the Liverpool philosophy, which means selflessness, humility, working for the team.

“No matter how good you are. Klopp will be looking at if you’re willing to come and work for the team and not feel superior to team-mates.”

Since his appointment, Jurgen Klopp has striven to make Liverpool a compact side, with his attackers acting as the first line of defence. And Barnes has his doubts over whether Mbappe and Sancho can provide this.

“I’m looking at Sancho an Mbappe in particular thinking, are they the right characters for Liverpool? Maybe Sancho is, I don’t necessarily know him but he seems to be a level-headed boy.

“Mbappe I don’t know, he’s a very talented player. But is he going to work the way Mane and Salah works defensively? I don’t know.”

Liverpool have begun their 2020-21 Premier League campaign rather poorly by their own immense standards, although they currently sit third on the table with 17 points from eight games.

The defending champions have, however, been hit with a raft of injuries, especially in defence. And now forward Mo Salah has become the latest to be ruled out for the side after contracting the coronavirus while in Egypt.