John O’Shea claims ex-Manchester United midfielder was smarter than Zinedine Zidane 

John O’Shea has named a former Manchester United star who he believes was smarter than Zinedine Zidane. As reported by TBR Football, he named Paul Scholes when asked to name which player has the highest footballing IQ in the game's history while speaking to The Sun.

Ad

The former Republic of Ireland international nearly picked Zinedine Zidane in the aforementioned category but ended up choosing Scholes. He was asked to build his perfect footballer based on various attributes, and clearly showed his Manchester United bias.

He picked the right foot of former Red Devils star David Beckham while choosing Lionel Messi for his left foot. Former United players Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney were named for their pace and strength, respectively. Paul Scholes was O’Shea's for footballing IQ, while Brazilian legend Ronaldo was named for his skills.

Ad

Trending

O’Shea spent 13 years of his illustrious career on the books of Manchester United and played alongside several world-class superstars. While he was not one of the Red Devils' top stars, he was a hugely reliable player over the years.

The Irishman was a great asset for the Red Devils thanks to his immense versatility and understanding of the game. He could play anywhere in the backline as well as a defensive midfielder or a central midfielder.

Ad

Over the years, he made 394 appearances for United and won 14 trophies scoring 15 goals and providing 23 assists. Scholes, on the other hand, spent his entire career at Manchester United and was regarded as one of the best midfielders of his era.

Scholes made 716 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 155 goals and providing 82 assists. He won 25 trophies during his long stint at the club, having come through their own youth ranks.

Manchester United set asking price for Antony despite impressive loan spell

Manchester United have reportedly slapped a €50 million price tag on Brazilian winger Antony for the summer transfer window. As per Valentin Furlan via Rudi Galetti on X, several clubs have also shown their interest in the former Ajax star.

Ad

Antony joined the Red Devils in 2022 in a deal worth €95 million following Erik ten Hag's appointment as the manager. However, he failed to live up to his massive price tag at Old Trafford.

In 96 appearances, he only managed to find the back of the net on 12 occasions while turning provider on five occasions. However, he has enjoyed a career revival at Real Betis having joined the Spanish side in January.

He made 26 appearances for the LaLiga side contributing with nine goals and five assists. He helped Manuel Pellegrini's side finish sixth in LaLiga and reach the UEFA Europa Conference League final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More