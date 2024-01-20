"Join me in a prayer", "We have learned nothing" - Arsenal fans question Mikel Arteta after starting XI against Crystal Palace is announced

Arsenal fans on social media are questioning Mikel Arteta's decision to start Leandro Trossard at left wing over Gabriel Martinelli. The Gunners are set to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium later today (Saturday, January 20).

Mikel Arteta and Co. have faltered in recent weeks, losing their last three games across all competitions. They have already been knocked out of the EFL Cup and FA Cup this season. The Gunners are fourth in the league table with 40 points from 20 games, five points behind leaders Liverpool.

The north London outfit will aim to return to winning ways against 14th-placed Crystal Palace to get their title challenge back on track. The hosts are the favorites to secure all three points as the Eagles have won just one of their last 12 league away games against Arsenal, drawing four and losing seven.

David Raya starts in goal for Arsenal while Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Oleksandr Zinchenko make up the defense. The midfield consists of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Martin Odegaard. Leandro Trossard, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Jesus start in attack to complete the starting XI.

Expand Tweet

One fan reacted to the team news, writing:

"Join me in a prayer. ARSENAL THREE POINTS."

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"Havertz midfield and Trossard on the wing. We have learned nothing."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mikel Arteta addresses Emile Smith Rowe's future at Arsenal

The Arsenal boss recently gave his thoughts on Emile Smith Rowe's future at the club, claiming the latter is on the right trajectory to make an impact on the pitch.

Smith Rowe has struggled for game time this season, making just 12 appearances across all competitions and providing just one assist. The 23-year-old attacking midfielder also missed nine games in total due to a knee injury, limiting him to just 245 minutes on the pitch.

During the Crystal Palace pre-match press conference, Arteta said (via Arsenal's official website):

"I’m really happy with Emile, he’s on the right trajectory now he’s settled and he’s training really well. You know that I’m not going to talk about any individual situation."

When asked if he had seen any changes in Smith Rowe, he replied:

"No change, Emile is Emile. He’s got incredible qualities, we are really happy to have him and what he needs now is chances to put all those desired qualities on the pitch. In order to do that, we have to give him minutes."

As per CaughtOffside, West Ham United recently attempted to sign Smith Rowe on loan. However, their approach was swiftly rejected by the Gunners.