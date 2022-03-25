"Joined the leadership group when Wijnaldum left" - Paul Joyce names Liverpool star who has 'stepped up another level' this season

Times journalist Paul Joyce has explained that Andy Robertson has stepped up to become an integral part of the Liverpool leadership group after Gini Wijnaldum’s departure last summer.

Wijnaldum was a key player for the Reds both on and off the pitch. Klopp described his contribution as “off the scale” after it became clear he was set to join PSG last summer.

The Dutchman was even handed the captain’s armband in the absence of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Virgil van Dijk towards the fag end of the 2020-21 season.

The Reds dug deep to finish third after their squad was decimated by injuries. The Dutchman was crucial in midfield with his tenacious displays.

In his absence, Robertson has stepped up. The Scotland international has always been a vocal player on the pitch, and Joyce revealed he has set the tone for the Reds on the pitch with his leadership.

“I think the other player for me who, people recognise he’s a good player, but Andy Robertson has stepped up another level this season. He joined the captain’s group, the leadership group this summer when Wijnaldum left and he so often sets the tone for Liverpool in matches,” Joyce said.

Liverpool will need their leaders to shine if they are to win the quadruple

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been a model of consistency so far this season as they are still active in four competitions after winning the Carabao Cup in February.

The Reds will face Manchester City twice in the span of a week; first in the Premier League in what could be a momentum shifter, and then in the FA Cup semi-finals. Then there’s the small matter of facing this season’s surprise package Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Liverpool’s squad depth has shone this season, and it has also shown that despite their rotations, they have leaders on the pitch to ensure their heads don’t drop when they aren’t doing well.

Robertson has not only been a presence on the pitch, but his end product has once again been immaculate. The Scotland international has mustered ten assists in the Premier League so far this season and has been nominated for the March player of the month award.

