"Joke of the day", "Laporta gotta sell the city to buy him" - Fans react as Barcelona linked with shock move for Erling Haaland

Fans on social media reacted hilariously to reports about Barcelona's unexpected interest in signing Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

The rumors began when Erling Haaland's agent Rafaela Pimenta was seen meeting with Barca's sporting director Deco. They could have been meeting for any of the players or even managers under Pimenta's agency. However, Jijantes, who caught the video, claimed that the focus was on Haaland's possible move to Catalonia.

The 23-year-old striker has long been considered one of the finest strikers in the world. He is currently tied to Manchester City with a contract lasting until 2027. However, there have been constant rumors about his future, with reports suggesting there is a release clause in his City contract.

The Norwegian sharpshooter scored 52 goals last season and has continued in the same rich vein this season, scoring 27 goals so far in 30 appearances. While he has been linked to clubs like Real Madrid in recent times, Barcelona's interest in his services came as a surprise for most fans.

La Blaugrana have been struggling with severe financial issues for a few years now. Their situation meant that they couldn't afford to renew Lionel Messi's contract in 2021 and the Argentine legend ended up moving to Paris Saint-Germain.

This is why fans were bemused by Barca's reported interest in Erling Haaland, who is valued at €180 million (via Transfermarkt). One fan wrote:

"Joke of the day"

Another fan said:

"Laporta gotta sell the city to buy him"

Here is a selection of their posts:

Deco discusses manager Xavi's future at Barcelona

Barca's sporting director Deco has spoken out about the rumors surrounding Xavi's future as the manager of the team. The manager stated that he will leave the club at the end of the ongoing season after losing 5-3 to Villarreal at home last month.

According to reports, the Barca hierarchy, including president Joan Laporta, have tried to convince Xavi to change his mind. This comes in the wake of Barca's run of six games without a loss (4W, 2D) since Xavi's announcement.

In an interview with Catalunya Radio, Barcelona sporting director Deco addressed the reports and said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“If something changes, I won’t say that we can’t raise it. We have nothing against him. It’s not a decision that the club or the sports management has taken. At the moment, there is no such possibility. If it happens, we will discuss it."

Currently, Barcelona are reportedly in search of a new manager to take up the mantle, which Xavi termed "an impossible job", at the end of the season.