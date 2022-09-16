Jordan Henderson chooses Liverpool teammate as someone he had to pick to take a penalty to save his life

Jordan Henderson said he would pick Liverpool teammate James Milner if he had to name someone to take a penalty to save his life.

Speaking in an interview with former Chelsea winger Joe Cole on BT Sport (h/t TheBootRoom), the Reds captain chose Milner ahead of Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane. Henderson has played with the latter on the international stage with the England team.

Meanwhile, Salah and the midfielder have been teammates since the Egyptian winger joined the Anfield outfit from AS Roma back in the summer of 2017.

Henderson has only ever taken one spot-kick in his career, which came in a 4-1 Premier League loss to Arsenal in April 2015.

Milner, on the other hand, has scored 30 out of the 35 penalty kicks he has taken. The last time he was on penalty duty for Liverpool was almost three years ago against Leicester City.

The English midfielder scored against Kasper Schmeichel in a 4-0 league win at the King Power Stadium.

Salah has taken the Reds' penalties over the last few years. He is expected to stand over the ball if and when the Merseysiders are awarded their first penalty this season.

They have, however, conceded three at the wrong end during this campaign, with Virgil van Dijk conceding two of them and Milner the third

The first came in Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Fulham in the Premier League. Meanwhile, the other two came in a 4-1 loss against Napoli in the Champions League.

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic and Napoli's Piotr Zielinski scored for their respective sides while Alisson save Victor Osimhen's penalty against the Italian club.

Pundit tells Liverpool they cannot sign Real Madrid

GOAL @goal Federico Valverde has extended his contract with Real Madrid until 2027 ✍️ Federico Valverde has extended his contract with Real Madrid until 2027 ✍️ https://t.co/jJtxX3lh44

According to AS (h/t Football Insider), Liverpool failed with an £86 million bid for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde in the closing stages of the summer transfer window.

According to Sky Sports pundit Kevin Campbell, the Reds stand no chance of signing the Uruguayan international. He told Football Insider:

"Real Madrid are not a selling club. They have developed this youngster and he is now starting to repay the faith. I cannot see him moving to Liverpool. Real Madrid are not a club who sell their best players.”

Los Blancos did sell one of their best players this summer when Casemiro left to join Manchester United.

However, at 24, Valverde could be harder to sign for any other club. He is expected to replace one of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos at the heart of Madrid's midfield in the near future.

The Uruguayan has started this season well, registering three goals and two assists in eight matches across all competitions.

Edited by Aditya Singh