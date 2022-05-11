Jordan Henderson lauds Liverpool superstar whose performances are 'always incredible'

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has heaped praise on in-form teammate Sadio Mane.

The Senegalese international has been on fire for the Reds of late and was the saviour for his side at Villa Park on Tuesday (May 10). Jurgen Klopp's side traveled to the Midlands in midweek to face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa in a must-win game after a draw against Spurs last Saturday (May 7).

They had a nightmare start to the game, with former Manchester City midfielder Douglas Luiz scoring in the third minute of the game. The Reds got a quick equalizer through Joel Matip before Mane came up with the winner in the second half.

The red-hot Liverpool attacker headed in Luis Diaz's cross into the Aston Villa net past Emiliano Martinez in the 65th minute.

With their 2-1 win, the Reds have kept their title aspirations alive and will now hope for a slipup from Manchester City.

Following the game, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson waxed lyrical about Sadio Mane, who has been enjoying himself in recent weeks. The 31-year-old hailed the Senegalese superstar for his immense work rate and dedication to improving himself. The England international told Sky Sports:

“His performance are always incredible. The amount of work he does for the team off the ball as well, defending there at the end, winning the ball back high up, his quality in and around the box, you see it with the finish – it’s all that gym you do, with the neck muscles to generate the power for the header, an incredible finish."

Liverpool need to do everything in their power to keep Mane

Liverpool have a major headache to deal with as several of their key players, including Mane and Mohamed Salah are out of contract in the summer of 2023.

Salah's future has been much-discussed in recent months unlike Mane's. However, the Senegalese has pretty much overshadowed the Egyptian King in recent weeks.

Following the arrival of Luis Diaz in January, Mane has been used by Klopp in the number nine role and he looks reborn playing through the center.

The Africa Cup of Nations winner has scored seven goals and provided one assist in his last 10 games across all competitions.

Fans will have to wait and see how Liverpool deals with the former Southampton star's contract situation. Going by Mane's recent form, the Reds could regret their decision if they do not renew his deal.

