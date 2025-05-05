Jordan Henderson makes feelings clear after Trent Alexander-Arnold announces decision to leave Liverpool this summer

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson reacted to Trent Alexander-Arnold announcing that he would be leaving the Reds this summer. There has been speculation around the defender's future, with his current agreement expiring after the season's end.

Now, the right-back has confirmed in an Instagram video that he will be leaving Anfield after spending 20 years in Merseyside. A portion of this caption for this post read:

"After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season."

"This club has been my whole life – my whole world - for 20 years. From the Academy right through until now, the support and love I have felt from everyone inside and outside of the club will stay with me forever. I will forever be in debt to you all."

Henderson, who is also a Liverpool hero, played alongside Alexander-Arnold on 218 occasions for club and country, bagging two joint goal contributions. He wrote in the comments section of this post (via The Boot Room):

"What a journey! Thank you for everything! Everyone knows what the club means to you, and your legacy will live forever. The scouser in our team!! Good luck with the next chapter! We will all be supporting you.”

Overall, the right-back has made 352 senior appearances across competitions for the Reds to date, bagging 23 goals and 92 assists. He's won the Premier League trophy twice and the UEFA Champions League once, among other honors at Anfield.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Trent Alexander-Arnold Real Madrid links as defender bids farewell to Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold

With Trent Alexander-Arnold confirming his Liverpool departure, Fabrizio Romano has shed light on the status of the defender's move to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The transfer expert has suggested that the parties have agreed to a five-year deal, for which the preparation of documents is underway. He wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Decision to leave Liverpool now confirmed as Trent says goodbye to the club after winning one more PL title."

"Documents being prepared for Trent to join Real Madrid on a 5 year contract, verbal agreement done."

Alexander-Arnold has continued to perform well this year for the Reds, having made 42 appearances across competitions, bagging four goals and eight assists. It is likely that he will take over from Daniel Carvajal as Real Madrid's long-term right-back.

