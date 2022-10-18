Jordan Ozuna: Meet Karim Benzema's model girlfriend who used to work as waitress at Hooters in Las Vegas

Real Madrid skipper and 2022 Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema is reportedly dating stunning American model Jordan Ozuna, The Sun has claimed. Ozuna attended the Ballon d'Or gala with the sharpshooter in Paris on Monday (October 17).

Ozuna, 32, used to work as a waitress at the renowned American restaurant chain Hooters in Las Vegas before becoming a full-time model. She is now signed to multiple US-based modeling agencies. The enviably fit and gorgeous American model has promoted State Management, Caroline Gleason Management, Tricia Brink Management, and The Salt Agency.

Benzema has always kept his private life out of the media’s prying eyes, but he is seemingly more open about sharing his relationship status with the world. In May, it was speculated that Ozuna flew to Paris to support her beau in the Champions League final against Liverpool (1-0 win for Madrid).

A couple of months later, Ozuna shared an Instagram story of the couple hugging, pretty much disclosing that they were indeed close. Later, a screenshot emerged of a video call between the attractive pair, in which both were seemingly having a lot of fun.

Benzema, who has 59.1 million followers on Instagram, follows Ozuna, who has 386 thousand followers on the platform. They regularly interact with each other on Insta, liking each other’s pictures and dropping comments here and there.

Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema admits that he has become more ambitious with age

The French superstar was deservedly awarded the 2022 Ballon d’Or for his decisive performances for Real Madrid in the 2021-22 season on Monday. Scoring 44 goals and claiming 15 assists (46 games), the no. 9 fired Madrid to La Liga, Champions League, and Spanish Super Cup glory last season.

After becoming the oldest first-time Ballon d’Or winner since Stanley Matthews (41) in 1956, Benzema talked about his shift in mentality. The former Lyon man claimed to have grown more ambitious in his 30s, which happened to coincide with Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure to Juventus (2018).

He said (via NDTV Sports):

“Winning this trophy was always in the back of my mind but what has changed since I turned 30 is ambition. Ambition really entered my head after that.

“Ambition means working harder and being a leader for my team and I am lucky to play for Madrid, the best club in the world. When I was 21, or 22, I didn't have the same ambition I have today.”

