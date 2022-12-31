Jorge Mendes not involved in Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Al-Nassr - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's longstanding agent Jorge Mendes was not involved in the superstar's move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, according to reports. MARCA have reported that Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr was overseen by his personal manager Ricky Regufe.

Regufe previously worked as a marketing manager for Nike. He played a big part in Ronaldo's partnership with the sportswear brand in 2003 following his move from Sporting CP to Manchester United.

Mendes, meanwhile, has represented Ronaldo for almost two decades. Their partnership began when the five-time Ballon d'Or winner moved to Manchester United for the first time in 2003.

However, the relationship between Mendes and Ronaldo had been strained recently as they looked for a new club after the 37-year-old's Manchester United exit, as per reports.

Cristiano Ronaldo bid goodbye to European football as he joined Al-Nassr after spending more than two decades playing in Europe. The player will earn a base salary of €90 million per year with the Saudi Arabia club. However, with sponsorship deals, Ronaldo will earn an amount close to €200 million per year with Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo leaves behind an unmatched legacy in Europe's top competition. He is the all-time top scorer in the UEFA Champions League and has won the coveted trophy a record five times in his spectacular career. Ronaldo scored 701 club goals for Sporting CP, Manchester United (two stints), Real Madrid, and Juventus.

What does a move to Al-Nassr mean for Cristiano Ronaldo's career?

While Cristiano Ronaldo became the highest-paid footballer ever with his move to Al-Nassr, the level of competition he will be facing remains questionable.

Ronaldo has played nothing but top-tier football in his career. He had a knack for rising on the biggest occasions. Hence, how much the Saudi Arabian league will motivate the player is questionable.

At 37, Ronaldo is at the tail-end of his career and has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Al-Nassr. Whether Ronaldo will see out the deal remains to be seen.

