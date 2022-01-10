Jorge Mendes offers 24-year-old midfielder to Barcelona- Reports

Spanish giants Barcelona have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Lille midfielder Renato Sanches. The Portuguese international is believed to be keen to join one of Europe's top clubs in the near future.

According to El Nacional, Renato Sanches' agent Jorge Mendes has informed Barcelona of the player's availability in the ongoing winter transfer window. Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly a huge fan of the 24-year-old midfielder.

Renato Sanches rose to prominence thanks to his performances for the Portugal national team at Euro 2016. He helped his country win the tournament, and won the Young Player of the Tournament award in that competition.

Bayern Munich signed the midfielder from Benfica in a deal worth €35 million in the summer of 2016. After enduring a difficult debut term with the German club, Sanches was sent on a season-long loan to former Premier League side Swansea City (2017/18).

Sanches struggled to cope with the speed and physicality of the Premier League during his loan spell with Swansea. He made just 15 appearances for the club in all competitions before returning to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2018.

He was sold to French club Lille in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth €25 million. Renato Sanches has managed to rejuvenate his career during his time with the French club. He has made 75 appearances and scored six goals in all competitions for Lille during his two-and-a-half seasons with the club. He helped Lille win the Ligue 1 title last season.

Sanches' impressive performances for Lille earned him a place in Portugal's squad for Euro 2020 last summer. His energetic performances for Portugal caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs last summer.

Barcelona were reportedly interested in signing the midfielder, but the deal failed to materialize. The Catalan giants were rumored to be unwilling to match Lille's €35 million asking price for the Portugal international. Reports suggest the La Liga club have been offered the chance to sign Renato Sanches during the ongoing transfer window.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is rumored to be skeptical about the 24-year-old's ability to produce the goods on a regular basis at the highest level. The club are, however, eager to sign a box-to-box midfielder and could therefore resume their pursuit of Renato Sanches.

Lille are reportedly set to reduce their asking price for Renato Sanches due to their dire financial situation. Barcelona have sent Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho on loan to Aston Villa for the rest of the season. The former Liverpool star's departure will help free up the funds Barcelona require to sign Renato Sanches.

Barcelona linked with move for Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

Barcelona could cool their interest in Lille midfielder Renato Sancho and switch their focus to Liverpool star Naby Keita. According to El Nacional, Barcelona are plotting a move for the 26-year-old.

Naby Keita has had to make do with a bit-part role at Anfield this season. The former RB Leipzig star has made just nine Premier League appearances for the club during the 2021-22 campaign and has scored two goals.

Despite playing better this season, Keita is currently behind the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain in the pecking order at Liverpool. Reports have suggested the Guinea international could seek a move away from Liverpool during the ongoing transfer window.

Keita could be available for a cut-price fee as his contract with Liverpool is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

