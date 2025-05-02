  • home icon
Jorginho says Bukayo Saka isn’t the fastest player at Arsenal as he names quickest Gunners star

By Bhargav
Modified May 02, 2025 09:30 GMT
Jorginho (lett) and Bukayo Saka
Jorginho (lett) and Bukayo Saka

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho named Gabriel Martinelli ahead of Bukayo Saka as the fastest player in the current team. The Italian has been with the Gunners since arriving from Chelsea in January 2023.

Jorginho, 33, has two goals and three assists in 78 games across competitions for Mikel Arteta's side. That includes a goal in 26 outings across competitions this season. That lone goal came in six games in the UEFA Champions League, with the Italian not registering a goal contribution in 20 other games, including 14 in the Premier League, where the Gunners are second in the standings.

Jorginho told TNT Sports (via TBR) that Martinelli is the fastest player in the team, with the Brazilian taking the name of Kieran Tierney instead. Attacker Bukayo Saka and centre-back William Saliba are also known for their speed.

Meanwhile, Jorginho is set to leave as a free agent this summer after a reported breakdown in contract extension talks. His current deal runs out at the end of the season.

As per Metro, the Italian is likely heading to Brazilian side Flamengo, with Jorginho said to have spoken with their coach Luis Felipe Scolari.

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are in the midst of a decent season, but it could end without silverware following a 1-0 home defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in midweek in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg.

There's little time to dwell on that setback, though, as Mikel Arteta's side - who cannot overtake leaders Liverpool with four games left - take on Bournemouth at home in the Premier League on Saturday (May 3).

Four days later, they visit the Parc des Princes to try and overcome an aggregate deficit as they seek to reach their first UEFA Champions League final - second overall - since losing 2-1 to Barcelona in Paris in 2006.

Having already been knocked out of the EFL Cup and the FA Cup, the Gunners have games with leaders Liverpool (away), Newcastle United and Southampton (away) to close out their league campaign. The Gunners have finished second in the league in the last two years, both times to Manchester City.

Bhargav

Bhargav

Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.

Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.

Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing.

