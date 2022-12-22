Jose Enrique names Kylian Mbappe among 7 players Liverpool should look to sign in 2023

Former Liverpool star Jose Enrique has named seven players that the Reds should look to sign in 2023, including PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe.

After a six-week mid-season break, Jurgen Klopp's side return to action tonight against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool's season has been a mystery so far, with inconsistent results, and they are currently 15 points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Enrique, who made 99 appearances for the club in all competitions, has named a few players who the Reds must look to sign, such as Bukayo Saka, Bruno Guimaraes, and Youri Tielemans.

Speaking to Lord Ping, he said:

"It probably won’t happen, but I love Saka. I believe that Liverpool should try to sign him. While Salah just signed a new deal, he could do with some competition from Saka.

"Bruno Guimarães is also a player who could do well at Liverpool. Even though he did not play much at the World Cup, he would be a great signing for them. The same for Youri Tielemans, who would be really good for Liverpool. They would both fit the system really well."

Enrique also mentioned Cody Gakpo, one of the stars of the Netherlands at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, who netted three goals, but believes Liverpool does not need him right now and that signing Mbappe is 'unrealistic'.

"Cody Gakpo as well would be good. He will play for a top team, however I don’t believe he is someone that Liverpool currently need. Liverpool need to focus more on the midfield, so Guimaraes or Tielemans would be better.

"It is unrealistic to assume that Liverpool can sign Mbappe, so the reality is they should go for players like Amrabaat and Tielemans."

He finally spoke of Ghana international Mohammed Kudus, who struck twice against South Korea in the group stages of the World Cup, saying he's versatile enough to play anywhere on the field and could come cheap too.

"I also think they should sign Kudus. He can play on the right, in midfield and upfront. He won’t be that expensive either."

Liverpool looking to upset depleted Manchester City team

Liverpool have already beaten Manchester City twice this season - in the Community Shield and the Premier League - and are now looking to make it the third win in a row.

Liverpool FC @LFC M A T C H D A Y



We’re back in domestic action as we travel to take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup...UP THE REDS!



#WalkOn | #MCILIV M A T C H D A YWe’re back in domestic action as we travel to take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup...UP THE REDS! 🔵 M A T C H D A Y 🔴We’re back in domestic action as we travel to take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup...UP THE REDS! #WalkOn | #MCILIV https://t.co/fSoQPNDnSC

The Sky Blues are without many of their World Cup stars, and Pep Guardiola could be forced to play a weakened side.

It would be a great opportunity for the Reds to inflict further damage on the depleted champions and progress into the next round of the cup.

Poll : 0 votes