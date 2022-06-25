Jose Enrique warns Liverpool against signing Real Madrid star as he identifies ‘problem’ with player

Jose Enrique has warned Liverpool against signing Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio.

As per Teamtalk, the Reds could be preparing to move for the Spanish international this summer. Asensio's current deal expires in June of 2023 and he is about to enter the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are believed to be looking to cash in on the three-time Champions League winner, as per the aforementioned report.

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has advocated for his compatriot and called him a good player. However, the former Red reckons that Asensio's wage demands and need to play first-team football could be a problem.

Enrique wrote on his Twitter:

"I think is a good player the problem we have with him he will want to come and play and high wages like you say so difficult signing for us."

José enrique @Jesanchez3 Harry 🇪🇺 @Ifcharry @Jesanchez3 yes depending on wages @Jesanchez3 yes depending on wages I think is a good player the problem we have with him he will want to come and play and high wages like you say so difficult signing for us twitter.com/Ifcharry/statu… I think is a good player the problem we have with him he will want to come and play and high wages like you say so difficult signing for us twitter.com/Ifcharry/statu…

As per Teamtalk, Real Madrid want a fee in the region of £34 million for the former Mallorca player. However, the report also claims that Arsenal are also interested in the services of the Spanish international.

Spanish media outlet Sport reported earlier this month that the Gunners had established contact with Asensio's representatives regarding a move.

Another Spanish publication, El Nacional, claimed that Manchester United and AC Milan were also keen on signing the 26-year-old.

Do Liverpool need the Real Madrid attacker?

Liverpool making a move for Asensio does not make too much sense due to a number of factors.

As per the aforementioned report from Teamtalk, Asensio earns around £117,000 a week at Real Madrid. Liverpool have a very stringent wage structure and only their very best players earn more than the Spaniard.

The Reds are yet to tie Mohamed Salah down with a new deal due to wage issues, while they have also let Sadio Mane leave this summer.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Liverpool and AC Milan are both interested in signing Marco Asensio.



The player wants to join a project that guarantees him a starting spot and that won't be the case at Liverpool.



(Source: Liverpool and AC Milan are both interested in signing Marco Asensio.The player wants to join a project that guarantees him a starting spot and that won't be the case at Liverpool.(Source: @diarioas 🚨 Liverpool and AC Milan are both interested in signing Marco Asensio. The player wants to join a project that guarantees him a starting spot and that won't be the case at Liverpool.(Source: @diarioas) https://t.co/rwi6s6kRwI

It makes no sense for the Reds to make a move for a player who will probably demand a raise. It also seems unlikely that the 26-year-old will be a first-team regular for Liverpool, as the Reds already have plenty of quality up front. Jurgen Klopp already has Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino and new signing Darwin Nunez at his disposal.

A move to Manchester United or AC Milan could result in Asensio getting regular playing time, which would be difficult if he moves to Anfield.

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far