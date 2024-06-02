Jose Mourinho aims sly dig at ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, TNT Sports' pundits engage in fits of laughter

Former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho has aimed a cheeky jab at his former rival and Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger. The former Gunners boss is now head of FIFA’s global development division and has a new suggestion that could change the game.

Wenger intends to implement a ‘daylight’ approach to the offside rule that will change the way the game is interpreted. The rule change will see a player remain onside if any part of his/her body that he/she can score with stays in line or behind the last defender.

The suggestion was not appreciated by Mourinho. Speaking with Laura Woods of TNT Sports after the UEFA Champions League final, which he covered as a pundit, Mourinho said:

Trending

"Ask him about what he wants to do with the offside, oh my God, 'Let me go before please.'"

Wenger and Mourinho were often at odds during their time in the Premier League. It remains entertaining to see that even after all these years, the pair remain locked on opposing sides.

Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho, a classic Premier League rivalry

Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger were a quintessential Premier League rivalry that kept fans entertained from the mid 2000’s to early 2010’s. The pair often traded words off the pitch and the clashes between their sides would often be feisty.

Their rivalry began after Mourinho arrived in England in 2004 after Wenger last lifted the league title. The Portuguese was everything his opponent was not, young where he was old, verbose where he was reserved and brash where he was modest.

The former Porto manager went on to dominate the league for two years and often took jabs at his older counterpart. On the pitch, the former Chelsea boss had the better of their engagements, beating the Arsenal legend 14 times and losing to him just twice. Only three of their encounters ended in a draw.

However, posterity seems to have favoured the classy Frenchman more, with his legacy still intact. He now works with FIFA after he retired from active management. His Portuguese rival has recently been appointed as Fenerbahce manager and has seen his stock tumble in recent years.