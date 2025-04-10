Jose Mourinho ‘better suited to life in WWE’ after grabbing nose of rival manager, claims ex-Manchester United star

Teddy Sheringham has called for Jose Mourinho to try out with WWE after the former Manchester United manager grabbed Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk's nose. The former player has admitted that he has not seen the incident yet but took shots at the Portuguese manager and claimed it was always going to be someone else's fault.

Speaking to Casino Apps, Sheringham claimed that Fenerbahce fans want Mourinho sacked after falling behind Galatasaray in the title race. He believes that the former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager might have done it to steal the spotlight, and he added that Mourinho should give WWE a try soon.

Sheringham said via GOAL:

“I haven't seen it yet [nose grab], that's the first I've heard of it but it's really funny. I mean I was only talking about him yesterday. I'm here in the Maldives and we're doing a coaching thing and one of the dads is a Fenerbahce fan and he said: ‘Jose's got to go. We're so far behind Galatasaray.’"

“I said it's always somebody else's fault, so I wonder why he's got hold of the manager. What or why would he have done that, but it's just ridiculous. He's always got something up his sleeve to take the spotlight away from Galatasaray. He can't help himself, can he? Maybe he would be better suited to life in the WWE? He’s certainly got the theatrics for it," he added.

Jose Mourinho grabbed Okan Buruk's nose after his side lost 2-1 in the Turkish Cup quarterfinals to Galatasaray.

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho handed 3-match ban

Jose Mourinho was handed a three-match ban and a £6,000 fine by the Turkish Football Federation after his incident with Okan Buruk in the first week of April. The former Manchester United manager will not be permitted to enter the dressing room as well while he serves the ban.

Fenerbahce offered a glimpse from their point of view right after the incident and released a statement. They said via ESPN:

"Okan Buruk came towards our technical director Jose Mourinho, who was in a meeting with the referees yesterday after the match, under the pretext of shaking the referees' hands. He [then] provoked our technical director with gestures and discourses, and had the audacity to make a disrespectful hand gesture after crossing the police line. After our technical director touched his nose momentarily in the face of these provocations, the person concerned threw himself to the ground in an exaggerated manner."

Fenerbahce are currently three points behind Galatasaray in the Super Lig title chase. There are eight matches left in the season, and the two sides, with 71 and 68 points, respectively, are well clear of third-placed Sansunpor with 51 points.

