Jose Mourinho blanks journalist after being asked about replacing Fernando Santos as Portugal coach

AS Roma head coach Jose Mourinho refused to answer questions about the Portugal job that's now vacant after Fernando Santos was sacked. Following the Selecao's 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal defeat to Morocco last weekend, Santos was given the boot this week.

Mourinho has been linked with the position since then, as he's Portuguese and has experience of working with some of the players from the current squad, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

When he arrived in Faro today with his Roma team, Mourinho was bombarded with questions from journalists who were waiting at the airport. However, Mourinho paid no heed to it, ignoring their question completely, as seen in a video circulated on social media.

Via La Gazzetta dello Sport Portugal have approached Jose Mourinho with the prospect of managing club and country SIMULTANEOUSLY!

Some reports say Portugal are ready to make an exceptional offer of allowing Mourinho to remain in charge of Roma while managing the national team too.

Mourinho has spent all his career managing clubs, having had spells at Benfica, Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and now Roma.

He has never managed in international football. The Portuguese coach did mention in a commercial for Euro 2024 that managing a European national team is all that's left before he ends his managerial career.

Fernando Santos is out as Portugal head coach, per multiple reports. After taking over in 2014, he led them to the Euros in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2019

Mourinho is one of the most astute managers in world football, having won numerous trophies at various clubs. He's currently in Portugal with Roma for mid-season friendlies.

Speaking of Santos, he famously led the Selecao to the Euro 2016 title before winning the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League. Overall, he managed 109 games with the side, winning 67 times and losing just 19 games.

Portugal need a manager of Mourinho's ilk

Portugal are one of the most talented teams in the world, stacked with an array of big names in every department. However, they also need a manager who can consistently bring the best out of them.

That's where Jose Mourinho could come in. The tactician has an amazing track record of working with superstars and unleashing their best form and also has a knack of working with young guns.

His dynamic with Ronaldo, though, could be a problem, as the two don't enjoy a good relationship despite working together for three years at Real Madrid. However, the forward certainly saw some of the best days of his career under Mourinho. It will be interesting to see if Mourinho ends up becoming Portugal's new manager.

