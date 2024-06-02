Jose Mourinho explains how Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid arrival could impact Jude Bellingham

Jose Mourinho has claimed that Jude Bellingham will scorer fewer goals next season because of Kylian Mbappe's arrival at Real Madrid. He believes that the Englishman will play further away from goal, which will reduce his output.

Speaking on TNT Sports after Los Blancos' 2-0 win in the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund, Mourinho stated that Carlo Ancelotti would prefer having Mbappe upfront with Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo beside him. That would see Bellingham drop into midfield with Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni. He said (via Metro):

"Bellingham will score less goals next season. Because the system is going to change, the position of Bellingham is going to change. They will play Rodrygo, Mbappe and Vinicius Jr, they will play three. For me, he [Carlo Ancelotti] will play with two midfield players and Bellingham behind the three attacking players. So in midfield he will play probably [Federico] Valverde, [Eduardo] Camavinga and [Aurelien] Tchouameni, and Luka [Modric] coming when the game needs eyes. But with these guys, Rodrygo, Mbappe and Vinicius, to play against them… it's hard."

Jude Bellingham had a memorable debut season with Real Madrid and he capped it off with the UEFA Champions League medal on Saturday. He scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists for Los Blancos in 42 matches.

Jude Bellingham on playing with Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid

Bellingham was quizzed about Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid after the Englishman won the Champions League title against Borussia Dortmund. The midfielder stated that it would be amazing to link up with the Frenchman. He said:

"It would be amazing [for] a player like him [to join us]. You see tonight... the only little thing we were missing was that clinical nine. And if he is to come and give us that, we would be in a really great place and he would take us to another level."

Kylian Mbappe has remained coy on his future despite the strong links to Real Madrid. However, he admitted to CNN that he was leaving France and said:

"I will leave my country for the first time. It's going to be an amazing experience and I can't wait to be in my new club. I want to win trophies … When you speak about football, [it's about] winning trophies, being with new teammates."

Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Frenchman has signed the contract at Real Madrid. L'Equipe report that the announcement will be on Monday.