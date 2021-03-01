Jose Mourinho heaps praise on Gareth Bale

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has heaped praise on Gareth Bale after his impressive display against Burnley. The Portuguese claimed that Bale is better than ever right now and is a player every manager would want in his squad.

Gareth Bale re-joined Tottenham Hotspur on loan this season from Real Madrid. The Welshman was under the spotlight last month after Mourinho openly spoke about his 'mysterious' injury.

However, Gareth Bale has now made his presence felt and scored two goals against Burnley last night. The forward has four goals and four assists in his last four matches, and Jose Mourinho was full of praise. He said:

"Sometimes people write things, and sometimes, some of you like to imagine stories, you need to write stories and sometimes you like to say things that are not really true but there is not one single manager in the world that doesn't play Gareth Bale if Gareth Bale is in very good condition. There is not one, but now he is better than ever."

"It's not just about the two goals he scored, it's fundamentally about his physical performance. Now he's not flat. Now he has ups and downs in the speed he brings to his actions. Even in the area in which he plays, sometimes outside, sometimes inside. He played very well and his condition is very good. I'm just pleased for the team because he helped the team to win and that's the most important thing. I'm happy for him."

Will Gareth Bale remain at Tottenham beyond this season?

A return to Real Madrid is not on the cards for Gareth Bale and both parties are happy to move on.

Los Blancos have been trying to get the Welshman off their books for some time, but Zinedine Zidane blocked a last-minute move to China in the summer of 2019.

Tottenham would be open to signing their star player back, but that might require a big pay-cut from his contract.

Gareth Bale reportedly earns over €600,000 at Real Madrid, but Spurs are paying around £150,000 during his loan spell.

Should the forward and the London side come to terms, it would not be a surprise if the 31-year-old signs a permanent deal in the summer.