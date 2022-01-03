Jose Mourinho interested in signing Manchester United youngster - Reports

Italian giants AS Roma have reportedly registered an interest in Manchester United youngster Charlie Wellens. The versatile midfielder has caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs thanks to his performances for the Red Devils' youth teams.

According to The Sun, Roma boss Jose Mourinho is keen to bolster his squad during the January transfer window. The club are currently sitting in sixth place in the Serie A table and will need to improve if they are to mount a serious challenge for a place in the top four.

Since taking over the reins at Roma in May 2021, Mourinho has attempted to implement his own footballing style and transfer policies at the Italian club.

The Portuguese tactician managed to sign Tammy Abraham from Chelsea in a deal worth £34 million last summer. Despite enduring a difficult start to life in Serie A, Abraham has managed to score twelve goals in 25 games in all competitions for Roma this season.

The striker has become an integral member of Mourinho's starting line-up at Roma. Mourinho could look to raid the Premier League once again in January in order to strengthen his squad.

Manchester United youngster Charlie Wellens has attracted interest from a number of top clubs in recent weeks. Apart from Roma, Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be interested in his signature.

The 19-year-old has scored one goal and provided four assists in 14 games for Manchester United's U-23's this season. Wellens was called up to train with the Red Devils' first-team in October by former Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The youngster's ability to play at right-back and as a defensive midfielder has caught the eye of Roma boss Mourinho. Wellens' current contract with Manchester United is set to expire at the end of the season. The Italian giants could therefore look to sign the 19-year-old on a free transfer next summer.

Manchester United must get rid of their fringe players before they can make any additions to their squad

Anthony Martial in action for Manchester United.

Manchester United are yet to find a new home for the likes of Anthony Martial. Martial has made no secret of his desire to leave the Premier League giants during the ongoing January transfer window.

The Frenchman has attracted interest from Spanish club Sevilla. According to the Manchester Evening News, the Andalusians are interested in signing Martial on loan for the rest of the season.

Julen Lopetigui's side have reportedly agreed to pay half of Martial's £150,000 weekly wages, an offer that has thus far been rejected by Manchester United. The report suggests the English giants will only accept an offer that would see the potential suitor pay a loan fee and cover the 26-year-old's wages in full.

Manchester United will be keen to sell the former AS Monaco star rather than send him out on loan. Martial's potential sale of will provide the Red Devils with the funds they require to sign a new defensive midfielder.

Dutch midfielder Donny Van de Beek has also been heavily linked with a move away from the club. The Manchester Evening News recently reported that Newcastle United are keen to sign the former Ajax star on loan for the rest of the season.

