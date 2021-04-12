Jose Mourinho lambasts Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his comments on Son Heung-Min

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has lambasted Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his comments on Son Heung-Min.

The Red Devils came from behind to pick up an impressive 3-1 win over Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday to close the gap on Manchester City.

Manchester United took the lead in the 34th minute through Edinson Cavani. However, the goal was disallowed after a VAR follow-up which showed Son had been caught by Scott McTominay's stray arm in the build-up.

After the game, Solskjaer opined on the incident and claimed that Son went down too easily and implied that he stayed down for too long for something so innocuous.

The reason McTominay has made an unnatural move with his arm is because Son is pulling at it.

“We shouldn’t be conned. If my son stayed down for three minutes and needed 10 mates to help him up, he wouldn’t get any food,” Solskjaer said in his post-match interview.

Jose Mourinho hits back at Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s comments

Mourinho wasn’t too happy about what Solskjaer said, and said that a father always has to feed his kids no matter what.

“First of all, let me tell you something. I’m very, very surprised that after the comments that Ole made on Sonny, you don’t ask me about it,” Mourinho said.

“Because – and I told Ole already this because I met him just a few minutes ago – if it’s me, telling that player A, B or C from another club, if it was my son I wouldn’t give him dinner tonight, what would be the reaction of that?

“In relation to that, I just want to say that Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole. I am a father. I think as a father you have always to feed your kids. Doesn’t matter what they do. If you have to steal to feed your kids, you steal,” the Portuguese added.

The game itself sprung to life in the second half after a dull first 45 minutes, as Manchester United did the bulk of the attacking to preserve their impressive away record.

A stunning team move saw Fred equalize for Manchester United, and Edinson Cavani then put them in the lead.

Mason Greenwood added some shine to the final score in injury time as Manchester United moved to within 11 points of league leaders Manchester City.