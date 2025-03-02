Jose Mourinho learns extent of suspension following Turkish Football Federation's review of Fenerbahce appeal

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho has earned some reprieve after the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) halved his suspension following an appeal, as per ESPN. The Portuguese tactician was first handed a four-match suspension for his comments in the aftermath of the Istanbul derby against Galatasaray on February 24.

Mourinho, not new to controversy, was accused of racism after making snide comments at his press conference following his side's goalless draw against Galatasaray. The former Chelsea boss was slapped with a ban for four games, two for his disrespectful comments towards Turkish officials, and two for his disrespectful comments towards the Galatasaray bench.

ESPN have now claimed that the TFF have accepted Fenerbahce's appeal and have reviewed their judgment. The 62-year-old tactician will now be suspended for just two games, instead.

Jose Mourinho was also hit with a fine of 1.6 million Turkish Lira alongside his original ban, but that has also been slashed. He will now pay only 558,500 Turkish Lira as a fine for his outburst.

Mourinho will not be in the dugout when Fenerbahce take on Antalyaspor at home on Sunday, March 2, and will only return to the dugout when they face Samsunspor on Sunday, March 16. He was also absent when his side visited Gaziantep in the Turkish Cup on February 27, winning 4-1, as he served the first match of his suspension.

Jose Mourinho joined Fenerbahce to help them reclaim Turkish glory from rivals Galatasaray. The club finished second with 99 points last season, behind Galatasaray, who had 102 points. They currently sit in second place in the league once more, six points shy of leaders Galatasaray.

Fenerbahce and Jose Mourinho drag Galatasaray to court

Fenerbahce have filed a lawsuit against rival club Galatasaray for accusing manager Jose Mourinho of racism (via ESPN). The former Real Madrid boss was accused of racism by Galatasaray after he seemingly insulted their bench in Monday's derby meeting.

Galatasaray filed complaints to UEFA and FIFA after Mourinho reportedly referred to their bench as "jumping around like monkeys." They pointed out that the manager had used inhumane terms and wanted punitive actions against him.

Fenerbahce defended their manager, stating that he had been intentionally taken out of context by Galatasaray as they look to peddle a false narrative.

