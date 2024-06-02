Jose Mourinho looking to reunite with Chelsea outcast as he eyes up first Fenerbahce signing: Reports

According to Metro, Jose Mourinho is looking to reunite with Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku at Fenerbahce. Mourinho has signed a two-year deal with the Turkish giants and will reportedly be given support in the transfer market to succeed.

The report suggests that Mourinho wants the Belgian striker to be his first signing at the Turkish club. Lukaku has fallen out of favor at Stamford Bridge and spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Roma, where he worked under Jose Mourinho for the first half of the campaign.

The Blues will reportedly demand around £38 million for Lukaku.

However, transfer activity will depend on the outcome of the upcoming Fenerbahce presidential election. One of the candidates, Aziz Yildrim, stated that he has already discussed potential signings with the Portuguese tactician. He said (via Metro):

"I mentioned the players. We said Lukaku. We said [Paulo] Dybala and [Anderson] Talisca. We keep the rest for ourselves. I’ll tell you after I am elected."

Lukaku and Mourinho have worked together at Manchester United, Chelsea, and AS Roma in the past and could be set for another reunion.

Former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho unveiled as new Fenerbahce boss

Jose Mourinho has been unveiled in Istanbul as the new Fenerbahce manager. "The Special One" was sacked by Roma in January after a two-and-a-half year spell with the Serie A side.

Mourinho arrived in Istanbul shortly after the Champions League final and was greeted by thousands of fans in the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in Istanbul. Speaking to them for the first time as their manager, Mourinho said:

"I want to thank you for your love. The love I felt from the first moment my name was connected with Fenerbahce. Normally a coach is loved after victories, in this case I feel loved before victories. That, for me, is a big responsibility. I promise you, from this moment, I belong to your family. This shirt is my skin, football is passion. There is no better place to feel that passion."

Fenerbahce have not won the Turkish Super Lig title in over a decade and Mourinho will hope he can return them to league glory. His appointment in Istanbul sees the iconic manager shuttle between the two capitals of the old Roman empire. As the Eastern Roman empire outlived the Western empire, Mourinho will hope his stay in Istanbul is longer and more fruitful than his time in Rome.