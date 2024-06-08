Jose Mourinho makes prediction about Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Portugal's Euro 2024 campaign

Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho has predicted a goal-rich Euro 2024 campaign for Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo. The 39-year-old has recently joined up with the squad after a fabulous club season.

Belying his years, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner struck 44 times in 45 games across competitions for his club side Al-Nassr, who ended the season without a trophy. That included a record-breaking 35 strikes in the Saudi top flight, where Luis Castro's side finished second, behind unbeaten champions Al-Hilal.

Now on Portugal duty ahead of the European Championship, Ronaldo and Co. are looking for a second success in the competition since their maiden triumph in France eight years ago.

"He will score his goals, and I don't think he will leave the Euros without goals," Mourinho said about Ronaldo (via GOAL).

Mourinho has recently joined Turkish giants Fenerbahce, his first managerial job at a non top-5 league club in 20 years since leaving Porto for Chelsea in 2004. Meanwhile, Ronaldo is out of European football after 20 years, joining Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr on a free transfer in December 2022.

Considering his rousing club form, Ronaldo will hope to replicate that in what could be his final appearance at the European Championship. Portugal are clubbed with Turkey, Georgia and the Czech Republic in Group F.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo fare under Jose Mourinho?

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo spent three prolific seasons under his compatriot Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid, between 2010 and 2013, scoring goals galore.

In 164 games across competitions, the Euro 2024-bound striker scored a staggering 168 times and also provided 46 assists. While the pair won the 2011-12 La Liga title, they faltered all three seasons in the UEFA Champions League, as Los Blancos' La Decima wait continued.

In that aforementioned La Liga-winning campaign, Ronaldo struck a career-best 46 times in 38 games, as Los Blancos ended arch-rivals Barcelona's three-year stranglehold on the top-flight title.

Ronaldo also struck 28 times in 34 games in the UEFA Champions League, with Jose Mourinho's side falling in the last-four on all three occasions. Ronaldo and Mourinho also won a Copa del Rey and Supercopa Espana title during their time together at the Santiago Bernabeu.

