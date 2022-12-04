"Jose Mourinho is one of the coaches we spoke to" - Poland manager in touch with Mourinho ahead of FIFA World Cup showdown against France 

Poland manager Czeslaw Michniewicz has consulted former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho before their FIFA World Cup round of 16 clash against defending champions France on Sunday, 4 December.

The Polish manager also had conversations with Xavi Hernandez, Massimiliano Allegri, Steven Gerrard, and Fabio Cannavaro, taking their suggestions on containing France in the knockout stages.

Revealing his conversation with different managers before their do-or-die clash against France on Sunday, Michniewicz said that he was grateful to hear their insights.

He said, via UK Express:

“Jose Mourinho is one of the coaches we spoke to in Qatar in person - along with a number of other coaches - and we want to thank them for all they have done. We spoke to Xavi Hernandez, Max Allegri, Steven Gerrard, Fabio Cannavaro.'

He also promised the Polish fans that their team is very much in the FIFA World Cup title race and will be resolute in their attempts against France at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. He further added:

“Our bags are not packed. We are not ready to come home. We will show the world that we can play football and have great players and we will see on the pitch what happens.”

Poland finished second behind Argentina in Group C to qualify for the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

“Those that are just defensive are now at home'' - Poland manager claims change in strategy for Round of 16 showdown against France in the FIFA World Cup

Poland manager Czeslaw Michniewicz claimed that he has not found any 'errors' in France's campaign so far at the FIFA World Cup, but Poland is ready with an offensive mindset as they go head-to-head against the defending world champions on Sunday.

FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer



One advances and one goes home. Catch the action tomorrow at 10 AM ET on France vs. Poland. Mbappé vs. Lewandowski.One advances and one goes home. Catch the action tomorrow at 10 AM ET on @FS1 France vs. Poland. Mbappé vs. Lewandowski. 😤One advances and one goes home. Catch the action tomorrow at 10 AM ET on @FS1! 📺 https://t.co/kThOq0fq1c

He said, via UK Express:

“I have been looking for those weak points but I have not found any. In each game, errors are made and then the opponent needs to take advantage. But we have to be prepared to pressure them all over the pitch to make those errors appear.''

The 52-year-old Polish manager said that the teams that adopted the defensive strategy have bowed out of the World Cup contention and promised to be more aggressive. He added:

“Those that are just defensive are now at home watching the tournament on the TV. Now we want to be more offensive and see what happens.”

Get Argentina vs Australia live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes