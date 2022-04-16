Jose Mourinho pens heartfelt message to Manchester United's Nemanja Matic after announcement about leaving the club

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has responded to Nemanja Matic's revelation that he will be leaving the Red Devils at the end of the season.

Matic has his contract with Manchester United expiring at the end of the campaign. The Red Devils have the option to extend the Serbian's stay by another year, but it appears they do not plan to do so.

The 33-year-old has now confirmed that he will be putting an end to his five-year association with the Old Trafford outfit in the summer. Matic took to social media on Friday to announce the decision. He wrote on Instagram:

"After a great deal of thought, I have decided that this season will be my last with Manchester United. I have informed the board, the manager and the players of my decision. It has been a huge honor and a privilege to play for this great club. A big thank you to the fans for their unwavering support. I will now give everything until the end of the season to help my teammates finish as strongly as possible."

The former Chelsea midfielder was then received with messages of support on social media. AS Roma boss Mourinho was among those who penned a heartfelt message to Matic following his announcement. Replying to the player's post, the Portuguese tactician wrote:

"Proud to be a part of your history."

Manchester United signed Matic from their Premier League rivals Chelsea for £40 million in the summer of 2017. However, the Serbian has seen playing time hard to come by at Old Trafford over the years.

The 33-year-old has amassed just 1277 minutes of first team action this season. He has thus decided to leave the Red Devils at the end of the campaign.

Nemanja Matic worked with Jose Mourinho at Chelsea and Manchester United

It is worth noting that Nemanja Matic was on Chelsea's books for eight years between 2009 and 2017. Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho returned to Stamford Bridge for the second time in 2013.

Matic thus played 90 matches across all competitions under Mourinho at Chelsea. The two even helped the Blues win the Premier League title in the 2014-15 season.

The manager-player duo then reunited at Manchester United in 2017. Matic went on to play 69 games at Old Trafford under Mourinho's management.

Having worked together twice before, it remains to be seen if Matic would be willing to join Mourinho's Roma if he got the chance to.

