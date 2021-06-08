Jose Mourinho picks the 3rd best player in the world after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Jose Mourinho believes Kylian Mbappe is the best player in the world after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The new AS Roma manager was previewing the Euros when he made the comment.

Kylian Mbappe will be leading the attack for France this summer at Euro 2020. The Frenchman has been in excellent form for PSG and will be keen to keep his momentum going for the national side.

💬 José Mourinho:



"Mbappé goes with everything to try to prove to everyone that after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, he is the next best." pic.twitter.com/PXRnp3GhLs — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) June 6, 2021

Jose Mourinho has gone on to compare Mbappe to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He believes the PSG star is the third best player in the world right now, and said it was difficult to lose a game when he was in the starting XI.

Jose Mourinho wrote in The Sun:

"When you have Kylian Mbappe on your side it is very difficult not to win. He is one of these players that wins matches and scares opponents. Mbappe goes with everything to try to prove to everyone that after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, he is the next best."

Jose Mourinho backs France to win Euro 2020

While Lionel Messi's Argentina will be looking to win the Copa America this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe will be fighting for the Euro 2020 title.

🎙Jose Mourinho 🇵🇹: "France could make a team A, a team B and a team C because at the moment it has an incredible number of very good players. And then, when you have Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷 by your side, it's very difficult not to win." [Sun] #FRA #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/jITWFfFQcR — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) June 5, 2021

Jose Mourinho believes France are the favorites to win this summer as the squad they have is second to none. He said:

"Didier Deschamps knows what he wants. They are the world champions. They are the last runner-ups in the Euros. I think less than reaching the final, for them is nothing. I don't believe Deschamps reads or listens to the outside... I think he just knows what he wants. The principles you want the team to have. Every player has to respect him because if not, he's not there.

"When you have this discipline and when every player follows what the coach wants, the team becomes really, really strong. I cannot see any weakness. If I had to say one team to win it, I will say them - because the group of players is fantastic. They have to win it. If not, it is an unsuccessful Euros."

Didier Deschamps did not take the comment lightly and took a cheeky dig at Jose Mourinho.

The French national team manager tried to shift the pressure off his side and added that he thought the Portuguese manager should have won with Tottenham.

