Jose Mourinho predicted David De Gea's downfall last year and gave the perfect reason 

Manchester United failed to make it to the FA Cup final last night after a horrendous display by David de Gea in the semi-final against Chelsea. The goalkeeper failed to save two shots straight at him and that allowed the Blues to make their way to the final with ease.

Right after the match, quotes form Jose Mourinho in September last year re-emerged. The current Tottenham manager predicted that De Gea was not playing at his best anymore as he had no pressure on him.

Mourinho claimed that Real Madrid, Barcelona and PSG were the possible destinations for De Gea if he was to leave Old Trafford, but all the clubs had their #1 spot covered.

De Gea? I think the moment when he signed his huge contract, is the moment I don't think United needs to pay as much as that to have him. One or two years ago he had the world after him, in this moment, the majority of the big doors were closed.

The Real Madrid door is closed, they don't need a goalkeeper after [Thibaut] Courtois. Barcelona is closed with young and fantastic [Marc-Andre] ter Stegen and Paris Saint-Germain is closed too as they signed Keylor Navas who is a very good goalkeeper.

I don't see the pressure. Who is going to pay David these numbers? (De Gea) gets a phenomenal contract in a moment where he's a bit lucky to get it. Is he good? Yes, he's very good. David is much better on the line than coming out. I think in goal, his agility and technical level is second to none

De Gea's errors have cost Manchester United a few points this season and that might eventually end up costing them a place in the top 4 as well. They need to beat or draw against Leicester City on the final day to make it to the Champions League next season.

Mourinho also added that it was time for Manchester United to drop David de Gea. Dean Henderson, on loan at Sheffield United this season, is in impressive form and has been backed to take the #1 spot next season at the Theatre of Dreams.