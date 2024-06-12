Jose Mourinho predicts Euro 2024 winner, top scorer and player of the tournament 

Jose Mourinho has backed Portugal to win Euro 2024 while tipping England stars to shine in Germany. The newly-appointed Fenerbahce made several predictions in an interview with TNT Sports pundit Rio Ferdinand.

The iconic Portuguese coach predicted Selecao das Quinas would reign supreme and replicate their 2016 triumph. He selected Gareth Southgate's Three Lions as runners-up, meaning they would again suffer final heartbreak.

Roberto Martinez's Portugal are one of the favorites to win Euro 2024 after a stellar qualifying campaign. His men won every game, and Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, and Bernardo Silva shined.

Jose Mourinho thinks England will have a strong Euro 2024 tournament as he also backed Harry Kane to win the Golden Boot. The Bayern Munich frontman was excellent last season, posting 44 goals in 45 games across competitions.

Kane, 30, won the 2018 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot and his nation's all-time top scorer. He'll be eager to prove why many regard him as the best goalscorer in European football.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager also sided with England when predicting his Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament. He opted for Jude Bellingham, who will certainly be one to watch in Germany.

Bellingham, 20, enjoyed a remarkable debut season at Real Madrid, registering 23 goals and 13 assists in 42 games across competitions. He could be crucial for the Three Lions in their bid to end a 58-year trophy drought.

Who did Jose Mourinho pick as Euro 2024's surprise package?

Jose Mourinho was also asked which nation he expected to spring a surprise in Germany at Euro 2024. He gave an intriguing answer that suggested anyone aside from Portugal, England, or France would have overachieved if they went far:

"Anyone outside Portugal, France and England because I think these three are the favorites. Even countries with status like Germany."

Germany will host the European Championships and are somewhat rated as dark horses to prevail on home soil. Several other strong nations are in the running, such as Spain, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

Italy won Euro 2020 after beating England 3-2 on penalties at Wembley in the final after a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes. Gli Azzurri weren't among the favorites to win the tournament, but their winning mentality paid off.

Some nations could replicate Morocco's unlikely 2022 FIFA World Cup journey. Austria was strong in qualifying under Ralf Rangnick, while the likes of Turkiye and Croatia could be threats.

